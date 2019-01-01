US military apologises for New Year’s Eve tweet about dropping bombs

US Strategic Command, STRATCOM, Monday apologised for its New Year’s Eve tweet that said it was ready to drop something “much bigger” than the traditional Times Square crystal ball in New York.

In a video released on Twitter by the military force that controls the US nuclear arsenal, B-2 bombers dropped bombs, with the message: “If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.” The tweet, which was met with widespread disapproval, was later deleted.

The tweet was against its stated mission: “peace is our profession”. Following this the STRATCOM tweeted an apology, saying “Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies”.

Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies. — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) December 31, 2018

A STRATCOM spokesman, speaking to NBC News, clarified that the images on the video showed non-nuclear bombs.

People in huge numbers gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration at the New York’s Times Square, which has become a spot for revellers since 1907 to ring in the New Year as they watch a giant ball slide slowly down a pole.