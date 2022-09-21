Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard island claim they were misled, sue Florida Governor

Days after saying they were duped about the destination, migrants who were flown to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials alleging they had engaged in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme”. Earlier, Governor DeSantis had taken responsibility for the flights.

What is the issue?

A complaint filed in the Boston Federal court stated that Florida officials persuaded 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, to board planes to Martha’s Vineyard by promising them possible work opportunities, schooling, and immigration assistance there.

The complaint alleged they were initially told they were going to Boston or Washington, D.C., and only informed about the new destination, Martha’s Vineyard, minutes before landing.

The two flights originating in San Antonio, Texas stopped in Florida on the way to Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a report in The New York Times, the lawsuit, which also names Jared Perdue, the secretary of Florida’s Department of Transportation as a defendant, seeks unspecified damages. The complainants have also sought direction the authorities to stop transporting migrants across state lines “by fraud and misrepresentation”, the NYT reported.

The island in Massachusetts is a popular summer retreat, with the people going there mostly affluent, liberal Americans.

After the migrants landed in the area, locals rushed to help them and donated money and children’s toys.

Advertisement

What’s the tussle between Republicans and Democrats over increasing immigration?

The event, which is considered a show of protest by Republicans against the increase in immigration under Biden’s administration, also marks the latest escalation of friction between the two parties. When the complaint emerged, Democratic leaders were among the first groups to demand a probe against the Republican Governor’s move to send the migrants from Texas.

The Florida Governor, who is expected to be re-elected in November, is also considered a possible contender for the 2024 presidential election.