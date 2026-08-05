Who is Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat who could become the first Muslim US senator

Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a primary election night event at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo)

Political outsider Abdul El-Sayed, who is a former public health official, has sent tremors through the Democratic Party after winning the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan and exposing the party’s bitter divisions ahead of Midterm elections in the US. If elected to the Senate, the son of Egyptian immigrants, Abdul, would become the first Muslim senator.

Abdul, 41, who comes from Ann Arbor, Michigan, narrowly defeated four-term US Representative Haley Stevens. Abdul would now face a Trump-backed Republican, Mike Rogers, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. After winning the primary, Abdul, in his first remarks, said: “Tomorrow we begin to mend fences.”