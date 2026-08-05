Who is Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat who could become the first Muslim US senator

Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's Democratic Senate primary after defeating Haley Stevens and will face Republican Mike Rogers in a race with national significance.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiAug 5, 2026 11:55 PM IST
Abdul El-SayedAbdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a primary election night event at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo)
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Political outsider Abdul El-Sayed, who is a former public health official, has sent tremors through the Democratic Party after winning the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan and exposing the party’s bitter divisions ahead of Midterm elections in the US. If elected to the Senate, the son of Egyptian immigrants, Abdul, would become the first Muslim senator.

Abdul, 41, who comes from Ann Arbor, Michigan, narrowly defeated four-term US Representative Haley Stevens. Abdul would now face a Trump-backed Republican, Mike Rogers, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. After winning the primary, Abdul, in his first remarks, said: “Tomorrow we begin to mend fences.”

Abdul has been able to generate support from the left wing by endorsing calls for universal healthcare, abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and ending unconditional US military aid to Israel. He has garnered support from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other left-wing leaders.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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