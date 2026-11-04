Gay, Black, Muslim: 3 historic firsts in US midterm elections

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The Democrats handed Donald Trump quite the rude shock Wednesday in the US midterm elections, snatching control of the Senate and House of Representatives to set up a blockbuster finish to the final two years of the President’s second term.
What does that mean… ‘a blockbuster finish’?
Well, it means the Democrats can delay or even block Trump’s agenda.
Now, a Democrat-controlled Congress can halt legislation and reject the President’s judicial appointments. It can force concessions on high-profile issues like immigration, and lean on Trump to potentially alter foreign policy, particularly over the wars in Ukraine and Iran.
Trump’s much-criticised ‘talk loudly, carry a big tariff stick’ policy, the long-pending trade deal with India, strained diplomatic relations with European allies – all these could also be influenced, though the Democrats can’t enact their own agenda, at least not till 2028.
That’s the biggest story of the day.
But behind the numbers there’s another story – of a trifecta of historic firsts in American politics that speak, dare one be so optimistic, to a new normal in that country.
One that looks past gender, religion, and sexuality, and at the person within. One that doesn’t ask ‘are you a woman?’ or ‘are you gay?’ but asks ‘are you the best for this job?’.
Meet Chris Pappas, elected to the Senate from New Hampshire and the first openly gay man in the upper chamber. The 46-year-old was already the first openly LGBTQ+ person to represent New Hampshire in Congress; this was in 2018 when he was elected to the House.
Pappas’ win – he beat Republican John E Sununu – marks a milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in the Senate, though he is not the first openly gay member in the chamber.
That honour belongs to Democrat Tammy Baldwin, who was elected in 2012.
During his campaign Pappas repeatedly played down his sexual orientation, commenting once: “I’m not running to make history.” He did applaud voters for being unbothered.
Described by US media as a moderate and pragmatic voice, Pappas has focused on healthcare, abortion rights, cost of living, and issues linked to military veterans.
On foreign policy he has backed support for Ukraine. On trade he is seen as favouring a firm but negotiated approach, though there is no record of a position on the India-US trade deal.
Keisha Lance Bottoms is Georgia’s new Governor.
The 56-year-old is the first Black woman to become governor of a US state. She is also Georgia’s first woman governor and the first Democrat to win that office in 20+ years.
The former mayor of Atlanta (Georgia’s capital), Bottoms earlier worked as a public engagements director in Joe Biden’s White House. She focused on affordability, expansion of Medicaid, abortion and voting rights, and an overhaul of public sector housing.
Lance Bottoms’ win wasn’t the only celebratory moment in the US midterm election.
The US midterm also brought a historic result to the Virgin Islands, an American territory – Stacey Plaskett became the first Black woman elected Governor of a US jurisdiction.
And in Florida, Republican Byron Donalds became the first Black Republican to win a gubernatorial race. Donalds had been personally endorsed by Donald Trump; in fact, he was on a short list of options to be the President’s running mate during the 2024 campaign.
Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed – is the first Muslim legislator to be elected to the Senate; Abdul El-Sayed won the open Michigan seat by beating Republican Mike Rogers.
The 42-year-old is an epidemiologist by training and a former public health official.
He is also the son of Egyptian immigrants and tapped into that heritage, running as a fiercely progressive candidate with a campaign focused on affordable healthcare and lowering living costs for working families. He also campaigned for a wealth tax on billionaires, something that did not sit well with the President. And neither did his outspoken criticism of Israel.
El-Sayed called Tel Aviv’s actions in Gaza ‘genocide’ and demanded Washington stop supplying billions in aid as part of a 10-year agreement that ends in 2028.
The son of immigrants, Muslim immigrants, who wants to tax billionaires and give poor people affordable healthcare? El-Sayed was unsurprisingly targeted during his campaign.
The slurs came from the President himself; Trump called him a ‘jihadist lunatic’.
El-Sayed was unfazed, at least in public. He responded to Trump’s emphasis on his middle name – Mohamed – by quipping: “I’ll be Senator Mohamed to you, bro.”
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