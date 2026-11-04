Gay, Black, Muslim: 3 historic firsts in US midterm elections

The Democrats handed Donald Trump quite the rude shock Wednesday in the US midterm elections, snatching control of the Senate and House of Representatives to set up a blockbuster finish to the final two years of the President’s second term.

What does that mean… ‘a blockbuster finish’?

Well, it means the Democrats can delay or even block Trump’s agenda.

Now, a Democrat-controlled Congress can halt legislation and reject the President’s judicial appointments. It can force concessions on high-profile issues like immigration, and lean on Trump to potentially alter foreign policy, particularly over the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

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Trump’s much-criticised ‘talk loudly, carry a big tariff stick’ policy, the long-pending trade deal with India, strained diplomatic relations with European allies – all these could also be influenced, though the Democrats can’t enact their own agenda, at least not till 2028.