‘Unforeseen Escalation’: US issues urgent Middle East security alert, warns citizens of travel disruptions

The United States issued security alerts for its citizens in the Middle East, warning them of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.
“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the US Department of State said in its advisory.
“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Americans travelling to and from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,” it said.
Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures,… pic.twitter.com/hiM5RtXNOh
Washington further warned that Iran and groups supportive of Tehran may target American interests overseas and locations associated with Americans, including businesses and institutions.
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“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions,” it added.
The advisory came as the US Central Command (CENTCOM), on Tuesday (Sep 1), announced that the American forces had successfully completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets.
CENTCOM said that the US forces hit Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites.
IRGC says it hit US military targets in UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq
The IRGC expanded its retaliatory attacks on Gulf states, striking US military targets in UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq
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In a statement, the Iranian military said that “dozens of the army’s attack drones… have targeted radar systems and the positions of US forces at the Al Dhafra and Al Minhad bases in the United Arab Emirates” as well as other positions in Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air base.
The Revolutionary Guards also said that they targeted US forces in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.
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