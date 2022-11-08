US midterm elections Live updates: Voting in 435 House of Representatives seats, forecasters favour Republicans

Americans on Tuesday cast the final ballots in US midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats lose control of Congress, and with it the ability to push forward on President Joe Biden’s agenda in the next two years. The 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are up for grabs, as are 35 US Senate seats and 36 governorships.
Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls suggest Republicans have a very strong chance of winning a House majority, with control of the Senate likely to be closely fought. A massive wave of Republican support could lead to declarations of victory hours after polls close. Democrats currently control both bodies and the presidency, and losing either the House or the Senate to Republicans would significantly decrease Democrats’ power in the next two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
The Senate, which is now at a 50-50 deadlock but is controlled by Democrats because Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tiebreaking vote, has 100 members, with two from each of the 50 states. There are 34 seats up for grabs in November, and winners serve six-year terms.
Here’s some advice for anyone following the US midterm elections on Nov. 8: Be ready for a long night and maybe days of waiting before it’s clear whether Republicans or President Joe Biden’s Democrats will control Congress.
Republicans would need to pick up five seats to take a majority in the House and just one to control the Senate. (Read more)
Competitive governor contests are on the ballot in about a dozen states in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, with outcomes that hold far-reaching consequences on issues such as abortion, voting rights and guns.
The high stakes have brought increased money and attention to the state-level races, which typically get overshadowed in midterm elections by the fight for control of Congress.
Democrats are fighting to keep control of governorships in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan to maintain the power to veto any legislation by the Republican-controlled legislatures that might curb abortion rights and voting access. (Read more)
In many curious ways, the midterm elections in the United States on November 8 are almost as significant as the presidential polls of two years ago. At stake is control over the US Congress, critical to legislation and key appointments.
More significantly, the election results could permanently erode the legitimacy of the Joe Biden administration and signal the robust return of Donald Trump and Trumpism in all its Frankenstein-like manifestations. If there is, in a very perverse way, a potential star on the political firmament, it is Trump, and the stripes are represented by the deep fault lines that he has dug within the country.
These elections are a battle for the soul of America; a fight to determine what it is that constitutes today the ‘America dream’. And polls suggest the Democratic Party may be on the verge of losing this battle. (Read more)