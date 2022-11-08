US midterm elections Live updates: Voting in 435 House of Representatives seats, forecasters favour Republicans

Americans on Tuesday cast the final ballots in US midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats lose control of Congress, and with it the ability to push forward on President Joe Biden’s agenda in the next two years. The 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are up for grabs, as are 35 US Senate seats and 36 governorships.

Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls suggest Republicans have a very strong chance of winning a House majority, with control of the Senate likely to be closely fought. A massive wave of Republican support could lead to declarations of victory hours after polls close. Democrats currently control both bodies and the presidency, and losing either the House or the Senate to Republicans would significantly decrease Democrats’ power in the next two years of President Joe Biden’s term.

The Senate, which is now at a 50-50 deadlock but is controlled by Democrats because Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tiebreaking vote, has 100 members, with two from each of the 50 states. There are 34 seats up for grabs in November, and winners serve six-year terms.