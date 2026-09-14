$93-million vanishing act: Indian-origin lab owner declared US fugitive in Medicare fraud

Khadeer Khan Mohammed (46) allegedly ran a sprawling $93M genetic-testing scam targeting Medicare. (Photo: X/ @OIGatHHS)

An Indian-origin laboratory owner is now on the US government’s fugitive list after allegedly orchestrating one of the more elaborate Medicare fraud schemes in recent memory, one built almost entirely on borrowed identities. Khadeer Khan Mohammed, 46, is accused of funnelling roughly $93 million (close to Rs 8.89 billion) in fake claims through his Texas-based laboratory, with authorities confirming at least $65 million of that was actually paid out before the scheme unravelled.

Mohammed owned American Premier Labs LLC, based in Richardson, Texas. According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), he ran the operation from around August 2023 to October 2024, using it to push through Medicare claims that were, in the department’s words, never eligible for reimbursement in the first place.