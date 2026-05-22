India great partner, ready to expand energy exports: US Secretary of State Rubio

Rubio will be in India from May 23-26 and will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. (AP/ File)

The US is ready to sell as much energy as India is willing to buy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday, ahead of his maiden visit to New Delhi.

Rubio, interacting with reporters in Miami, described India as a “great partner” and said his visit was important as it would give him an opportunity to meet with ministers from the Quad nations.

“Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they’ll buy. And obviously, you’ve seen I think we’re at historic levels of US production, and US export,” Rubio told reporters in Miami as he embarked on the trip to Sweden and India. Rubio will be in India from May 23-26 and will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.