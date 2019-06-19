Toggle Menu
US: Man accused of sex with teen on plane sentenced to seven yearshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-man-accused-of-sex-with-teen-on-plane-sentenced-to-seven-years-5787560/

US: Man accused of sex with teen on plane sentenced to seven years

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl on his private plane while it was on autopilot

us man sex with minor, sex with minor on plane, us man sex with minor on plane, us news, world news
Stephen Bradley Mell, a former CEO of a New Jersey investment firm, was sentenced Monday in federal court. (Representational Image)

A New Jersey man accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl on his private airplane after he set it on autopilot has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Fifty-three-year-old Stephen Bradley Mell, a former CEO of a New Jersey investment firm, was sentenced Monday in federal court.

The Far Hills resident had previously pleaded guilty to charges of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct and receipt of child pornography. Authorities said he had also received nude images of the girl.

Mell’s legal team argued before Monday’s sentencing that Mell had fallen into ‘a spiral of depression’ brought on by survivor’s guilt because he had given up his seat on a helicopter that crashed, killing his friends on board.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US acting defence secretary pulls out as reports emerge of family violence
2 Trump asked White House lawyers for options on removing Jerome Powell: report
3 Nepal govt withdraws ‘Guthi Bill’ after protests