Maryland shooting LIVE: Five killed, several injured at Capital Gazette newspaper office, suspect arrested

Five people have been killed and several have been injured after a gunman fired through a glass door at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland and sprayed the newsroom with bullets. One suspect has been arrested and is currently being interrogated, the police said. The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting. Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”
Reacting to the shooting, President Donald Trump on Twitter said, “Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”
On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.
“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Capital Gazette's Phil Davis said, reported the paper. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”
Davis said he and others were still hiding under their desks when the shooter stopped firing. “I don’t know why. I don’t know why he stopped,” he said. Police arrived and surrounded the shooter, Davis said. He declined to elaborate.
The suspect has been identified as a white male who is believed to have carried a shotgun, reported news agency AP. The official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the suspect is not cooperating with investigators.
For now, the Annapolis shooting is being treated as a local incident and not one that involves terrorism, a law enforcement official said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene assisting local authorities, the official said.
Phil Davis, the paper's reporter who had earlier tweeted about the shooting said that he is safe and that he is waiting to talk to the police. "I'm currently waiting to be interviewed by police, so I'm safe and no longer at the office," he wrote on Twitter
Talking to media Steve Schuh, county executive, said that several people were killed and others were injured in the shooting incident at the Capital Gazette newspaper building. "The shooter is in custody and is being interrogated," he said.
Speaking on the casualties, Schuh said, "Those fatalities are so sad and I don't know what to say except our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families and we take comfort knowing they're in God's embrace."
The New York Police Department said it was beefing up security at New York-based news organizations as a precaution. "We're deploying units from our Critical Response Command to news outlets throughout New York City," said Officer Andrew Lava, an NYPD spokesman. "There is no active threat at this time," he said.
One suspect has been taken into custody, AP reports. “We did have an active shooter situation inside that building. Again we do have injuries. I can’t give the extent of those injuries at this point.” police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said at a news conference. He said officers must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.
The newspaper is located in a four-story office building in Annapolis, the capital of the US state of Maryland. President Donald Trump has been briefed about the incident. Trump was aboard Air Force One, returning to Washington from an event in Wisconsin. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.
In a tweet, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says that he is 'absolutely devastated' to learn of the shooting incident. The Governor has also asked people to stay clear of the crime scene. 'Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and Maryland State Police is on the scene assisting Anne Arundel Police. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community,' he wrote on Twitter.
The gunman allegedly opened fire on multiple employees of the newspaper. According to the paper's reporter Phil Davis, the gunman shot through the glass door to the office. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he tweeted.