Maryland shooting LIVE: Five killed, several injured at Capital Gazette newspaper office, suspect arrested

Maryland shooting LIVE UPDATES: People could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building. (Source: AP) Maryland shooting LIVE UPDATES: People could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building. (Source: AP)

Five people have been killed and several have been injured after a gunman fired through a glass door at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland and sprayed the newsroom with bullets. One suspect has been arrested and is currently being interrogated, the police said. The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting. Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”

Reacting to the shooting, President Donald Trump on Twitter said, “Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.