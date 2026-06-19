US lifts maritime blockades outside Strait of Hormuz following peace deal

In a first move following the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement, the United States has lifted its blockade on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal waters.

Announcing the decision on X, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said: “Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President’s direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased.”

Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President’s direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 18, 2026

CENTCOM added that while blockade operations had ended, US naval ships would remain in the region to ensure compliance with the agreement. “Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect,” the statement said.

The move comes after the United States and Iran signed a landmark peace deal on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026 in France.