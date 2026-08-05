‘Attack on Christians’: US lawmaker slams Bill for stricter regulation of foreign donations in India

A US lawmaker has flagged amendments to India’s Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules which regulate laws governing foreign donations received by NGOs, civil society, educational institutions and religious organisations.

Republican Congressman Riley Moore said the proposed amendments to FCRA would allow the Indian government to takeover “churches and religious charities”.

In a strongly worded social media post, the Congressman from West Virginia called the proposed amendments “a clear attack against Christians” and warned it would be “a point of major concern” in India-US bilateral ties.

Among several proposed changes, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 seeks to empower the government to create a “Designated Authority” to take over the management of foreign contributions and assets if the organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled or expires.