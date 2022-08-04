scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

US lawmaker Jackie Walorski, two staffers die in Indiana car crash

US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski had been travelling down an Indiana road with her communications chief, Emma Thomson, 28, and one of her district directors, Zachery Potts, 27, when they met with an accident.

By: Reuters | Washington |
Updated: August 4, 2022 11:56:37 am
US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (Reuters, file)

US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said.

Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana’s 2nd congressional district in the US House of Representatives, was mourned by President Joe Biden and her colleagues in Congress as an honourable public servant who strived to work across party lines to deliver for her constituents. The White House said it would fly flags at half-staff in her memory.

The congresswoman had been travelling down an Indiana road on Wednesday afternoon with her communications chief, Emma Thomson, 28, and one of her district directors, Zachery Potts, 27, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

“A northbound passenger car travelled left of center and collided head on” with Walorski’s vehicle, killing all three occupants, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the other car, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, was pronounced dead at the scene, near the northern Indiana town of Nappanee, it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Confirming her death in a statement shared on Twitter by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Walorski’s office said: “Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon.”

It added: “Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Walorski was a lifelong resident of Indiana, according to her official biography. She served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was the top Republican on the subcommittee on worker and family support.

Prior to her election in 2012 to the House, Walorski served three terms in the Indiana legislature, spent four years as a missionary in Romania along with her husband and worked as a television news reporter in South Bend, according to a biography posted on her congressional website.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said he and Walorski “may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served.”

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House, said in a statement that Walorski “passionately brought the voices of her north Indiana constituents to the Congress, and she was admired by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her personal kindness.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 11:46:19 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

5

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
China’s military drills around Taiwan could help it practice an invasion

China’s military drills around Taiwan could help it practice an invasion

Premium
Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case

Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over
SC collegium decides

Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

Rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to join BJP today
Haryana

Rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to join BJP today

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Koffee with Karan Ep 5

Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement