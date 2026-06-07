US lawmaker introduces H-1B reform bill that could hit Indian tech workers hard

The Bill proposes several changes to the existing system. It seeks to cut the maximum duration of H-1B visas from six years to two years.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 7, 2026 10:36 AM IST First published on: Jun 7, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
H-1B VisaBill in US Congress seeks to end H-1B visa as route to green card. (File Photo)

A Republican lawmaker in the United States has introduced a Bill that seeks to make major changes to the H-1B visa programme, including removing its use as a pathway to permanent residency.

Congressman Chip Roy tabled the proposed “American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act” in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which currently allows international students to work in the US for a limited period after completing their studies.

Explaining the proposal, Roy said the H-1B system has been misused over the years. “For its nearly forty-year history, the H-1B visa has been abused, allowing employers to sideline American workers,” he said, according to PTI. He added that the current lottery system should be replaced with one that “prioritises merit” and ensures better wage standards.

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What changes does the Bill propose?

The Bill proposes several changes to the existing system. It seeks to cut the maximum duration of H-1B visas from six years to two years. It also plans to replace the current lottery-based selection process with a system that gives preference to applicants offered higher salaries.

Another key proposal is to remove the “dual intent” provision. At present, H-1B visa holders can apply for permanent residency while working in the US. Under the new Bill, applicants would have to show that they intend to return to their home country, effectively ending the link between the visa and a green card.

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The legislation also proposes to stop extensions for visa holders who are waiting for their green card applications to be processed.

Supporters of the Bill say the changes are needed to protect domestic workers. Kevin Lynn, head of US Tech Workers, said the proposal would address issues within the system. “The Bill will effectively address many aspects of the H-1B programme that have enabled employers to replace American workers,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Another Republican lawmaker, Eli Crane, who co-sponsored the Bill, said it is aimed at putting US workers first. “The Bill delivers reforms that protect future generations,” he said, according to PTI.

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Who could be impacted?

The proposal comes at a time when immigration rules in the US are being tightened under President Donald Trump’s administration. Recent measures include stricter visa rules and a higher fee on new H-1B applications.

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The impact of the proposed Bill could be significant for Indian nationals, who make up a large share of H-1B visa holders and international students in the US. If passed, the changes could make it more difficult for them to move from temporary work visas to permanent residency.

The Bill has been introduced in the House and would need to pass both chambers of Congress before becoming law.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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