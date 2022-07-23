scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

NASA releases new pictures that reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead’s water levels

One of the largest reservoirs in the US, Lake Mead straddles Arizona and Nevada and is one of the primary sources of water for California, Arizona and Nevada.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 23, 2022 3:28:43 pm
NASA has released images that show the sharp decline in water levels in America's Lake Mead over the past 22 years. (Photos via NASA)

NASA has released images that show the sharp decline in water levels in America’s Lake Mead over the past 22 years. The report said that the water levels stand at a little over one-quarter of the total capacity, the lowest levels recorded since April 1937.

One of the largest reservoirs in the US, Lake Mead straddles Arizona and Nevada and is one of the primary sources of water for California, Arizona and Nevada. Its lowering water levels have triggered concerns of water shortage and sub-par snowpack levels in the winters.

The natural-coloured images that highlight the stark contrast in the depreciating water levels were taken from July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, respectively. The earlier image was acquired by Landsat 7, the most accurately calibrated Earth-observing satellite back then, while the latter was captured by the 2013- launched Landsat 8.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...

An additional detailed image (middle) by Landsat 8 has been provided for bridging the gap between the two which dates back to July 8, 2021.

The images from 2021 and 2022 both lay emphasis on the broadening band of faded-coloured fringes which represent the mineralised areas along the lakeshore from where the water has dried up ever since the reservoir has been up to the brim. These pale outlines are what has been scientifically referred to as the “bathtub effect”.

According to NASA’s official website, this phenomenon is observed when the canyon walls which were otherwise inundated, get exposed to open air once the water level drops. The bare sandstone reacts with the calcium carbonate and other mineral salts in the water, thus settling on the surface to give off this white mark. The only time this effect is not apparent is when the water levels of the lake are maximum.

Local precipitation and groundwater contribute to up to 10% of water levels of Lake Mead while the majority of it pertains to the snowmelt in the Rocky Mountains via the Colorado River watershed that spans t through Lake Powell, Glen Canyon, and the Grand Canyon. , Managed by USBR, the Colorado River basin is revered as life support for providing electric power and water to approximately 40 million people from key cities of San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and about 4 to 5 million acre areas of farmland in the Southwest.

Additionally, Lake Mead is an indispensable national recreation area that is a huge rage amongst boating enthusiasts. But with time, five out of six boating ramps/launches have now gone defunct according to the National Park Service, given the “declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of ongoing drought” that continues to reshape the park’s shorelines.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades
Know Your City

A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
NASA's new pictures reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead's water levels

NASA's new pictures reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead's water levels

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement