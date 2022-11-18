scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Kamala Harris to convene leaders meeting over North Korea missile launch, says White House official

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 km off Japan.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris will convene a meeting of world leaders in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional summit to discuss North Korea’s missile launch, a White House official said Friday.

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 km off Japan.

The official said Harris will be joined by top leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand at the retreat on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 11:24:22 am
Next Story

Sales revenue rising, profits are (still) not: What India Inc. Q2 results show

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement