US judge drops criminal charges against billionaire Gautam Adani

US judge has dismissed the fraud and bribery case against billionaire Gautam Adani. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to drop the charges but said the way the decision was made raised concerns.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 11, 2026 07:19 AM IST First published on: Aug 11, 2026 at 07:05 AM IST
Indian billionaire Gautam AdaniA US judge on dismissed criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (File Photo)

A US judge has dismissed the criminal case against billionaire Gautam Adani, ending a legal fight that began in 2024. According to Reuters, the judge agreed to the Justice Department’s request to drop the fraud and bribery charges, but expressed concerns about the move.

Brooklyn-based US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis made the ruling on Monday. Before agreeing to end the case, he asked prosecutors detailed questions about why they wanted it dropped. He also asked whether Adani’s earlier promise to invest $10 billion in the United States played any part in the decision.

Why did the Justice Department drop the case?

Reuters reports that the case is one of several high-profile white-collar prosecutions the Justice Department has dropped during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Justice Department official Trent McCotter said he chose to drop the charges after meeting with Adani’s lawyers and other officials, and then carrying out his own review. In a court filing dated July 4, he described the case as mostly a foreign matter, difficult to prove, and out of step with current department priorities. He also denied that Adani’s investment offer influenced the decision.

Responding on social media platform X, Gautam Adani said he welcomed the court’s decision and respected the judicial process.

What did the judge say?

Judge Garaufis said he accepted that the investment pledge did not affect the department’s decision. He also noted that courts have only a limited role in reviewing choices made by federal prosecutors.

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Even so, he criticised how McCotter handled the case, saying he worked directly with Adani’s defence lawyers and left out the prosecutors and investigators who had built the case. In his written ruling, the judge said, “The irregularities in the decision to dismiss the indictment are concerning.”

Also read Gautam Adani denies any deal linked to dismissal of US criminal case in sworn affidavit

Garaufis added that his decision to dismiss the case should not be read as approval of the Justice Department’s reasoning, or as a judgement on whether the original charges had merit. He has asked the department for more information before deciding what happens to other defendants named in the case.

What was Adani accused of?

Adani was charged in 2024 with paying bribes to Indian officials to win approval for a solar energy project, then giving misleading information to US investors about his company’s anti-corruption record. The Adani Group has always denied any wrongdoing, and Adani has not appeared in a US court over the charges.

Gautam Adani files affidavit denying any deal linked to dismissal of US bribery case. (File Photo)
A US judge has dismissed the fraud and bribery case against billionaire Gautam Adani. (File Photo)

Meanwhile, Adani agreed to pay $6 million and his nephew Sagar Adani agreed to pay $12 million to settle related civil claims from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Adani Enterprises also agreed to pay $275 million to the US Treasury to resolve claims linked to Iran sanctions.

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Did Adani’s investment pledge play a role?

In a sworn statement filed on 15 July, Adani confirmed he had earlier promised to invest $10 billion in the US. He said his lawyers told the Justice Department this pledge could form part of a resolution to the case.

Also read US set to drop charges against Gautam Adani after lawyer makes $10-bn offer: NYT Report

Adani’s lawyer, Robert Giuffra, said in a separate filing that the defence team told the Justice Department the Adani Group was open to following through on the investment as part of a settlement.

Judge Garaufis said he was not ruling on whether these repeated offers were appropriate. He wrote that it is “up to the public to decide” what effect such offers have on the fair application of the law.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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