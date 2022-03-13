US journalist shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine, says Kyiv Police

A 51-year-old US reporter, Brent Renaud, was reportedly shot dead by the Russian forces in Ukraine on Sunday.

The head of police in the Kyiv region, Andriy Nebitov, said that Renaud had been killed and another journalist wounded by Russian forces in Irpin. “The invaders cynically kill even journalists of the international media who try to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine,” Nebitov wrote on Facebook.

While initial reports claimed Renaud was on an assignment with The New York Times, the publication clarified that was not the case.

In a statement published on social media, New York Times deputy managing editor Cliff Levy said they were “deeply saddened” by the news and Renaud was a “talented photographer and filmmaker”.

.@nytimes is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud.

Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for @nytimes in Ukraine.

Full statement is here. pic.twitter.com/bRcrnNDacQ — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 13, 2022

“Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago,” the statement shared by NYT read.

Meanwhile, Maksym Kozytskyi, the Governor of Ukraine’s Lviv region, on Saturday said that 35 people were killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine’s western military base, news agency Reuters reported.

Kozytskyi said Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv and 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Poland.

The US and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted international NATO drills.

The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”