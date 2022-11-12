scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Joe Biden has no plans to meet with Saudi crown prince at G20, says White House

Joe Biden last met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July.

US President Joe Biden with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@Saudi_Gazette)

US President Joe Biden does not plan a sit-down meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when the Group of 20 industrialised nations meet in Indonesia in coming days, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan made the remarks to reporters as Biden departed the COP27 United Nations climate change summit in Egypt for the annual US-ASEAN summit and East Asia Summit in Cambodia, before attending the G20 gathering in Indonesia starting on Sunday.

Biden met with the crown prince in July. The Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel months later cut oil production in a blow to the Biden administration’s efforts to contain domestic gas prices and inflation.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 08:18:56 am
