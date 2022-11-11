scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Joe Biden, Narendra Modi have productive, very practical relationship, says US NSA

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 this year.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express File)

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a productive and very practical relationship, the American national security advisor has said ahead of the bilateral between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

“I would point out Prime Minister Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took office, and the two of them have had the opportunity to meet in person multiple times and to talk by phone and on video multiple times,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

He said the two leaders see common interests on a number of critical issues and have really worked together to strengthen the US-India partnership.

“When you add all that up, it is a productive, very practical relationship,” Sullivan added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India and the war in UkrainePremium
India and the war in Ukraine
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

“President Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi at the G20 this year, as we look ahead to the next year,” he said

India will hold the presidency of the G20 next year and there is a possibility of a US presidential visit to the country.

“President Biden certainly intends to be a participant in that G20. I don’t have anything to announce about visits prior to that, to India, or visits to the White House,” Sullivan said.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 07:20:17 am
Next Story

Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement