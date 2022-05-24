scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
US, Japan call for peaceful resolution of Taiwan Strait issues

US President Joe Biden's remarks were the latest in a series of apparently off-the-cuff assertions suggesting his inclination to defend the island.

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
May 24, 2022 7:05:53 am
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)

Japan’s top government spokesman said Tuesday that leaders from Japan and United States had called for a peaceful resolution of issues regarding Taiwan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment at a regular news conference on US President Joe Biden’s earlier remarks that he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against China.

Biden’s remarks were the latest in a series of apparently off-the-cuff assertions suggesting his inclination to defend the island.

But Matsuno said there was no change in both countries’ position on Taiwan, citing the two leaders’ summit on Monday.

