US, Japan call for peaceful resolution of Taiwan Strait issues

May 24, 2022 7:05:53 am
Japan’s top government spokesman said Tuesday that leaders from Japan and United States had called for a peaceful resolution of issues regarding Taiwan.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment at a regular news conference on US President Joe Biden’s earlier remarks that he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against China.
Biden’s remarks were the latest in a series of apparently off-the-cuff assertions suggesting his inclination to defend the island.
But Matsuno said there was no change in both countries’ position on Taiwan, citing the two leaders’ summit on Monday.
