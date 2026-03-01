Attack on Iran: Which are the locations targeted by US-Israel strikes?

According to Iranian state media, the strikes hit military sites in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, Lorestan, and Tabriz. Iranian naval facilities in Kenarak in the south of the country were also attacked.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 09:37 AM IST
iranThis image provided by Airbus shows the strike on Iranian Supreme Leader's compound on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 in Iran. (Pléiades Neo (c) Airbus DS 2026 via AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

The US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, targeting a number sites across the country.

In Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of first round of the airstrikes. According to videos and imagery verified by BBC, significant damage to part of the compound of Leadership House, the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been confirmed to have been killed in the attack. A high resolution image, by Airbus, shows damaged buildings, debris, and smoke billowing from the site. The location matched verified footage filmed in Tehran after the explosions in the area.

A few images also showed the strikes hit Narmak neighbourhood, where former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad lives.

Another strike hit the area around the ministry of intelligence.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its strikes in Tehran targeted locations where senior political and security figures were gathered.

Attacks on locations in other parts of the country

According to Iranian state media, the strikes hit military sites in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, Lorestan, and Tabriz. Iranian naval facilities in Kenarak in the south of the country were also attacked.

A video sent to the BBC from the small city of Kamyaran shows that an IRGC base was bombed.

Story continues below this ad

As many as 85 people were killed at a girls’ school in Minab, also in the south of Iran, a state media reported.

A few other Iranian locations that were reportedly hit by US-Israel strikes are: Zanjan, Urmia, Bushehr, Damavand, Ilam, and Shiraz.

— with inputs from BBC, Al Jazeera, CBS

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments