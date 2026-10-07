US issues urgent Russia travel alert after lab worker Darya Shipilova dies in suspected plague case

This photo released in 2019 by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab. (The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East via AP)

The US Embassy in Moscow has updated its call for Americans to avoid travelling to Russia while issuing a health alert over the death of a lab worker in the Irkutsk region in a suspected case of pneumonic plague in Siberia.

The development comes after the death of an employee, identified as Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia, last week triggered international debate and local safety measures over a potential pneumonic plague leak, reports stated.

❗️Health Alert for U.S. citizens in Russia The U.S. Embassy is aware of press reports from the Irkutsk region of suspected pneumonic plague resulting in the death of an individual and of associated quarantine measures in, and closures of, hospitals in Irkutsk. We continue to track the situation closely. The U.S. government has limited ability to help U.S. citizens in Russia, especially outside of Moscow. U.S. government personnel may face additional restrictions for personal and official travel to specific regions due to health and security concerns. Actions to Take: – U.S. citizens in the area should follow the guidance of local health authorities, avoid affected facilities, and seek medical care promptly if they develop fever or respiratory symptoms. – Visit the CDC Travelers’ Health Page for Russia for country-specific health updates. – Monitor your health for 14 days following travel if you traveled to an area experiencing the outbreak. – Review the U.S. Embassy country page for general health information. – Refer to the Embassy’s list of medical providers. – Check with your travel insurance provider about medical evacuation options should you fall ill while overseas. – Have a plan to depart in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government help. – Monitor local media for updates. Be prepared to adjust your plans. – Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive health and security updates. The State Department’s Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) for Russia remains in place and states U.S. citizens currently in Russia should depart immediately. U.S. citizens planning travel to Russia are again strongly advised not to travel to Russia due to risk of wrongful detention and security concerns. — Посольство США в РФ/ U.S. Embassy Russia (@USEmbRu) October 7, 2026

Trump, Rubio seek more information from Russia

US President Donald Trump has said that he’s worried about the suspected plague and that he has planned to address the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call. Trump added that America was “looking at it very strongly.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged Russian authorities to share more information about the plague leak.

NEW: President Trump responds to growing concerns over reports of a suspected plague case in Russia, saying the U.S. is prepared to provide assistance. “We’ll help them.” https://t.co/XNWtJkHzSp — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2026

US Embassy issues warning to Americans

In a statement, the US Embassy in Moscow said, “US citizens in the area should follow the guidance of local health authorities, avoid affected facilities, and seek medical care promptly if they develop fever or respiratory symptoms.”

The US embassy emphasised that the government has “limited ability” to aid its citizens in Russia, especially those residing outside of Moscow. The embassy also asked American citizens to avoid travelling to Russia and to depart the country “immediately” as authorities monitor the evolving situation surrounding the suspected plague leak.

Russia remains under Level 4 US travel advisory

“The State Department’s Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) for Russia remains in place and states that US citizens currently in Russia should depart immediately. US citizens planning travel to Russia are again strongly advised not to travel to Russia due to the risk of wrongful detention and security concerns,” the advisory stated.

Nearly 200 people quarantined in Siberia

An NBC News report stated that close to 200 people have been quarantined in Siberia and are under medical observation after the death of the 28-year-old lab technician allegedly exposed to the pneumonic plague. The report quoted the Russian consumer welfare service, saying that the woman, who worked at the anti-plague institute, died due to “pneumonia of unknown etiology.”

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WHO seeks details on cause of pneumonia

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the organisation has sought details on the “cause of the severe pneumonia” in the lab worker who died and the “pathogen that prompted the public health measures.”

The WHO chief further added that the organisation has also sought details on “reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause,” referring to some unverified reports about a second case linked to plague.