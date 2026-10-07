US issues urgent Russia travel alert after lab worker Darya Shipilova dies in suspected plague case

US Embassy Russia travel alert urges Americans to leave as authorities monitor a suspected pneumonic plague case in Siberia.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 10:53 PM IST First published on: Oct 7, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
russia plagueThis photo released in 2019 by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab. (The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East via AP)

The US Embassy in Moscow has updated its call for Americans to avoid travelling to Russia while issuing a health alert over the death of a lab worker in the Irkutsk region in a suspected case of pneumonic plague in Siberia.

The development comes after the death of an employee, identified as Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia, last week triggered international debate and local safety measures over a potential pneumonic plague leak, reports stated.

Trump, Rubio seek more information from Russia

US President Donald Trump has said that he’s worried about the suspected plague and that he has planned to address the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call. Trump added that America was “looking at it very strongly.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged Russian authorities to share more information about the plague leak.

US Embassy issues warning to Americans

In a statement, the US Embassy in Moscow said, “US citizens in the area should follow the guidance of local health authorities, avoid affected facilities, and seek medical care promptly if they develop fever or respiratory symptoms.”

The US embassy emphasised that the government has “limited ability” to aid its citizens in Russia, especially those residing outside of Moscow. The embassy also asked American citizens to avoid travelling to Russia and to depart the country “immediately” as authorities monitor the evolving situation surrounding the suspected plague leak.

Russia remains under Level 4 US travel advisory

“The State Department’s Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) for Russia remains in place and states that US citizens currently in Russia should depart immediately. US citizens planning travel to Russia are again strongly advised not to travel to Russia due to the risk of wrongful detention and security concerns,” the advisory stated.

Nearly 200 people quarantined in Siberia

An NBC News report stated that close to 200 people have been quarantined in Siberia and are under medical observation after the death of the 28-year-old lab technician allegedly exposed to the pneumonic plague. The report quoted the Russian consumer welfare service, saying that the woman, who worked at the anti-plague institute, died due to “pneumonia of unknown etiology.”

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WHO seeks details on cause of pneumonia

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the organisation has sought details on the “cause of the severe pneumonia” in the lab worker who died and the “pathogen that prompted the public health measures.”

The WHO chief further added that the organisation has also sought details on “reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause,” referring to some unverified reports about a second case linked to plague.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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