US-Israel war on Iran: Country-wise list of casualties

Smoke and flames rise from the site of Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs (AP Photo)

US-Israel war on Iran: Amid the ongoing war in Middle East, involving the United States-Israel and Iran, the conflict has impacted across west Asia. This has resulted in deaths of thousands of people including civilians and military authorities. According to Reuters, over 1300 casualties have occurred across 10 countries.

Iran-Israel war update, Iran-Israel war start date 2026

United States-Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Gulf states that host US military bases and personnel as well as Lebanon and the strikes were quickly drawn into the conflict.

Also Read | Flight Status Today Live Updates

Iran ship sunk in Indian Ocean

On Wednesday, US sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean by attacking it with a torpedo. This was the first time since World War Two that the United States has sunk an enemy vessel, claimed by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.