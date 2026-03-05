US-Israel war on Iran: Country-wise list of casualties

US-Israel war on Iran: Amid the ongoing war in Middle East, involving the United States-Israel and Iran, the conflict has impacted across west Asia. This has resulted in deaths of thousands of people including civilians and military authorities. According to Reuters, over 1300 casualties have occurred across 10 countries.
Iran-Israel war update, Iran-Israel war start date 2026
United States-Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Gulf states that host US military bases and personnel as well as Lebanon and the strikes were quickly drawn into the conflict.
On Wednesday, US sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean by attacking it with a torpedo. This was the first time since World War Two that the United States has sunk an enemy vessel, claimed by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.
According to Reuters, the vessel had about 130 people on board. Sri Lanka recovered the bodies of 87 sailors and rescued 32, who were being treated for minor injuries and were expected to be released from hospital soon. The ship ‘Dena’ was returning to Iran after taking part in a naval exercise in India from February 16 to February 26.
Iran-Israel war casualties 2026
Here are the death tolls from the war as reported by countries as of March 5, the sixth day of the war (according to Reuters):
🔴 Iran-Israel War: Casualties by Country
Reported deaths across affected countries — As of March 5, 2026
1,340+Total Deaths Reported
10Countries Affected
175Schoolgirls & Staff Killed (Iran)
Country
Killed
Scale
Details
🇮🇷Iran
1,230+
🏫 175 schoolgirls & staff
Missile strike on primary school in Minab (south Iran) on war's first day
Source: Iranian Red Crescent Society • Excl. IRGC military casualties (unclear)
🇮🇶Iraq
13+
⚔️ 11 militiamen⚔️ 1 army soldier1 civilianSource: Iraqi health authorities
🇱🇧Lebanon
77+
Killed in Israeli strikes
Source: Lebanon's health ministry
🇺🇸US Military
6
⚔️ 6 service members
Strike on US facility in Kuwait
Source: US Central Command
🇮🇱Israel
10
9 in Beit Shemesh
Iranian missile strike near Jerusalem on March 1 • No IDF military casualties reported
Source: Magen David Adom (ambulance service)
🇰🇼Kuwait
3
⚔️ 2 Kuwaiti soldiers1 civilian
Iranian attacks on the country
Source: Kuwait health & foreign ministries
🇦🇪UAE
3
3 people killed
Source: UAE defence ministry
🇸🇾Syria
4
Iranian missile struck a building in Sweida (southern Syria) on Saturday
Source: SANA (Syrian state news agency)
🇧🇭Bahrain
1
Fire in Salman Industrial City following missile interception
Source: Bahrain interior ministry
🇴🇲Oman
1
Projectile hit tanker MKD VYOM (Marshall Islands-flagged) off coast of Muscat
Source: Reports
Total Reported Deaths
1,348+ across 10 countries
⚠️ Figures are based on available reports as of March 5, 2026. Death tolls may be preliminary and subject to revision. Iran's overall toll may exclude IRGC military casualties. | Source: Reuters
