US-Israel vs Iran war Day 36: US aircraft downed in Iran; Oracle building hit in Dubai as conflict escalates

As the Middle East conflict spilled onto Day 36, the US sustained heavy hits. A US fighter jet was shot down over southwestern Iran on Friday, triggering a search-and-rescue operation for its crew. One crew member has been rescued, while efforts continue to locate a second. In Dubai, an aerial interception led to debris striking a building housing American tech firm Oracle.

Initial reports from Iranian state television, cited by the Associated Press, said a US pilot had ejected over southwestern Iran and urged citizens to hand over any “enemy pilot” to authorities. Iranian state media also claimed that its military shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle, potentially marking the first confirmed US aircraft loss inside Iran during the conflict.

A US official later confirmed to Reuters that a fighter jet had been downed and that a search-and-rescue mission had been launched. According to the Times of Israel and the Associated Press, one American crew member has been rescued alive in a US-led operation with Israeli assistance, while a second remains unaccounted for. The Pentagon and US Central Command have not issued an official statement.

Also read | How the Iran war has left Gulf nations divided in their response

Rescue mission under fire, second aircraft reportedly hit

Iranian authorities had earlier warned that anyone capturing or killing the crew would be “specially commended,” Reuters reported, citing ISNA. In a further escalation, a US helicopter involved in the rescue operation was reportedly hit by a projectile. Iranian state media also claimed that a US A-10 aircraft was struck by air defences, though no details were available on the pilot’s condition.

Trump declines comment

The White House called an early “lid” on press activity, signalling that President Donald Trump would not appear publicly. In a brief phone interview with NBC News, Trump declined to comment on the rescue effort and said the incident would not affect negotiations with Iran. “No, not at all. No, it’s war,” he said.

Missile strike reported in southern Israel

A missile attack from Iran struck an industrial area in Israel’s southern Negev region, causing a fire, Israeli media reported. Authorities said there was no risk of hazardous material leakage and no immediate reports of casualties. Sirens were also triggered in the Arad and Dead Sea regions, following a suspected drone alert in northern Israel.

Hezbollah intensifies attacks in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said it carried out multiple attacks on Israeli forces, including rocket fire and a guided missile strike on a Merkava tank, which it claimed caught fire. The group said it launched dozens of attacks on Israeli positions, including drone strikes targeting military sites.

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Also read | Aerial interception debris hits Dubai Oracle facility; safety concerns push churches to move prayers online

Iran warns of wider disruption to global shipping

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signalled potential disruption to shipping through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a key Red Sea route, raising concerns over global trade. The warning comes as maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted.

Air strike hits Iraq, tensions spread

An air strike hit a base of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces in Mosul, according to local sources. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The strike comes amid escalating exchanges between US forces and Iran-backed groups in Iraq.

Casualties mount as conflict widens

Pentagon data shows at least 365 US service members have been wounded in action, while 13 have been killed. A US-based rights group said more than 200 strikes were carried out against Iran in 24 hours, with the broader conflict estimated to have killed over 3,500 people since late February.

Pakistan eases fuel pressure after protests

Pakistan announced free public transport in parts of the country after protests over rising fuel prices linked to the conflict. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later rolled back petrol prices, though diesel rates remain high.

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Israel boosts troop deployment

Israel has increased troop deployment in southern Lebanon and extended reservist duty amid growing manpower shortages, as the conflict shows no signs of easing.

Dubai Oracle office hit

Dubai authorities on Saturday said a minor incident involving shrapnel hitting the facade of Oracle’s building in Dubai Internet City has been safely dealt with.

Officials clarified that the debris resulted from a successful aerial interception, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.

The Dubai Media Office reiterated that there was no attack on the Oracle Data Centre, dismissing earlier claims circulated on X that linked the incident to an alleged Iranian strike.