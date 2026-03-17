US-Israel vs Iran war Day 18: Iran steps up attack across Middle East; Israel continues to strike Beirut, Tehran

The conflict between the US-Israel and Iran entered day 18 with a fresh wave of attacks across the Middle East, including strikes on diplomatic missions, oil infrastructure and border regions. Iran stepped up its retaliatory actions, launching rockets and drones toward US-linked targets, while Israel carried out extensive airstrikes in Beirut and Tehran.

Explosions were reported in several countries in the Gulf region as air defence systems intercepted missiles and drones. A missile hit a residential building in Baghdad on Tuesday killing two people, which, according to news agency AFP, initial reports suggest are “Iranian advisers” to Tehran-backed groups.

Israel intensified its military campaign with extensive strikes targeting sites in both Beirut and Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

In Lebanon, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on three Beirut neighbourhoods, including Kafaat and Haret Hreik, while another raid hit a residential apartment building in the Doha Aramoun area, according to Lebanon’s national news agency cited by AFP.

The Israeli military said the strikes targeted Hezbollah-linked infrastructure in Beirut and “terror regime infrastructure” in Iran.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities reported that the death toll in Lebanon has risen to about 886 amid intensifying cross-border tensions, with Israeli forces also moving tanks and troops closer to the border.

Attacks and interceptions over the Gulf region

Security alerts were reported across multiple Gulf countries as missiles and drones were intercepted by regional air defence systems. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed 12 drones in the eastern region in recent hours.

Story continues below this ad

Qatar’s armed forces intercepted a missile targeting the country, while civil defence teams responded to a fire in Doha’s Industrial Area. Residents in Doha reported hearing loud explosions, according to Reuters and AFP.

In the UAE, falling shrapnel from a missile interception in the Bani Yas area killed a Pakistani national.

Meanwhile, a tanker near the Emirati oil port of Fujairah was hit by an unknown projectile while anchored late Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said.

Separately, a drone attack triggered a fire at the UAE’s Shah oil field, though authorities reported no casualties.

Story continues below this ad

Strait of Hormuz tensions deepen

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central flashpoint in the conflict.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait would remain shut for our enemies, claiming it remains open to neutral nations but closed to countries involved in attacks on Iran. The closure has disrupted tanker movements through the strategic waterway, which normally handles about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Trump reacts

US President Donald Trump has urged other countries to help open the Strait of Hormuz, he said several nations have shown little enthusiasm about joining such efforts.

Trump said he was “not happy” with the United Kingdom after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would not be drawn into a wider war with Iran. Starmer reiterated that the UK would focus instead on working with allies to develop a collective plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, possibly using mine-hunting drones already deployed in the region.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the crisis could not be resolved militarily and stressed that a political solution is necessary to stabilise Iran and the region.

Iran rejects ceasefire claims

Iran dismissed speculation that it had sought a ceasefire. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had not requested talks with Washington and currently sees no reason to negotiate. At the same time, Trump told reporters at the White House that Iran was “talking to our people” and may want a deal, though no formal negotiations have been confirmed.

Netanyahu sends message to Iranians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video message addressing the people of Iran, wishing them a happy holiday season. “The Festival of Lights signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil,” he said in the message posted on X.

Damage to civilians and infrastructure

Iran’s foreign minister claimed that hundreds of Iranian civilians, including more than 200 children, have been killed in US–Israeli bombings since the conflict began. Meanwhile, Israel said it had destroyed a compound at Tehran’s Tarasht Space Research Institute, which it alleged was being used for the development of Iran’s space capabilities.

Story continues below this ad

Oil markets remain volatile

Global energy markets remain on edge as attacks continue to target energy infrastructure across the Gulf. Benchmark Brent crude hovered above $103 per barrel, while US crude prices slipped slightly amid uncertainty over supply disruptions and the future of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said member countries could release additional emergency oil reserves if needed, noting that despite the largest stock release in history, more than 1.4 billion barrels of emergency reserves remain available.