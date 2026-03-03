US-Israel vs Iran: Iran targets Australian air base near Dubai; UAE warns of response

As the US-Israel vs Iran conflict enters its fourth day, the Middle East remains on the edge, with tensions escalating across the region. The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed it intercepted a “third wave” of Iranian missiles targeting civilian and military sites, underscoring the widening arc of risk. The UAE has since has shuttered its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn diplomatic staff, calling the strikes a “dangerous escalation”.

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also advised American citizens to leave 13 Middle East countries immediately, citing escalating regional tensions and serious safety risks. The countries included in the advisory are Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel (including the West Bank and Gaza), Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The United Arab Emirates said that it is working to intercept a major missile attack launched by Iran. “Emirati air defences are currently dealing with a barrage of ballistic missiles coming from Iran,” the UAE Defence Ministry said in a statement. The ministry affirms its full readiness to deal with all threats to ensure the protection of the country’s territory and the safety of citizens and residents, it added.

Airspace attack

Iranian drones attacked an air base near Dubai used by Australia, Australia’s Defence Minister confirmed. No one was injured in the weekend strike on the Al Minhad Air Base, which the Australians have long used as a staging hub for military operations in the Middle East, CNN reported.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said it intercepted a large-scale Iranian attack involving 9 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles, and 148 drones. Since the escalation began, 174 ballistic missiles and 689 drones have been detected, with the vast majority successfully destroyed. Some projectiles caused limited damage to civilian facilities, resulting in 3 deaths and 68 minor injuries.

Authorities stated that sounds heard across the country were due to interception operations by air defense systems and fighter jets. The UAE condemned the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and international law, warning it reserves the right to respond. The ministry added it remains on high alert and urged the public to rely only on official information and avoid spreading rumours.

Aviation crisis

Air travel across the Middle East has been severely disrupted. Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) remained closed until further notice, with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority implementing a temporary partial airspace closure.

Major carriers including Emirates, Etihad Airways, FlyDubai, and Qatar Airways suspended flights, while European airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, and British Airways, along with Asian carriers including Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Japan Airlines, adjusted or canceled services to the region. Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo also halted flights to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar, while EL AL suspended services to Israel until March 4.

Over 6,000 flights were canceled globally, with Emirates alone canceling 485 flights, followed by Etihad (190), FlyDubai (181), and Qatar Airways (106).

However, on Monday, a limited resumption of flights began at UAE airports, with evacuation operations prioritised for stranded passengers. Authorities urged travellers not to proceed to airports unless contacted by airlines with confirmed flight details.

Diplomatic strain

The UAE has officially closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn its diplomatic staff, condemning the strikes as a “dangerous escalation” and a violation of international law.

Impact across region

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi announced that it will remain closed to visitors until 9 March 2026 as a precautionary measure.

The truck restriction regulation across Dubai will resume on March 5, Reuters reported.

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the Dubai Mall amid conflict with Iran, that claimed the lives of three.

Global reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed “solidarity” with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning the attacks that have tragically resulted in the deaths of three expatriates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told that he is willing to pass UAE concerns over Iranian strikes to Tehran and help stabilise the region. The UAE leader said his country is not a base for attacks on Iran, calling the strikes unjustified. Both sides agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire and renewed diplomacy, while Putin criticised the US and Israel’s actions for derailing nuclear negotiations. He also thanked the UAE for assisting Russian nationals.