Day 9 of Middle East war: US-Israel offensive hits Iran’s energy sites; how Trump and Netanyahu see Tehran’s future
Israel and the United States have stepped up their offensive against Iran, widening their focus to include the country’s energy infrastructure. On Saturday, Israeli strikes hit oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran for the first time, triggering large fires that burned across parts of the capital and sent thick smoke blackening the city.
US President Donald Trump said the United States and Israel had “decimated” the Iranian regime and demanded “unconditional surrender”, though he provided little explanation. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump described unconditional surrender as the point “where they cry uncle or when they can’t fight any longer and there’s nobody around to cry uncle.”
Trump made the comments hours after visiting Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the dignified transfer of six US service members killed in the opening days of the conflict. He added that deaths are “a part of war.”
“No, we’re winning the war by a lot. We decimated their whole evil empire. It will continue I’m sure for a little while but I’m very proud of the people,” Trump said, adding that deaths were “a part of war”.
Trump also said that he does not want Iranian Kurdish groups involved in the war with Iran. “We’re not looking to the Kurds going in. We’re very friendly with the Kurds, as you know, but we don’t want to make the war any more complex than it already is.”
The war began on February 28 and delivered a big blow to Iran by killing the country’s supreme leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei. Several other senior officials were also reported dead. The attack also killed Khamenei’s family.
‘Iran can continue ‘intense war’ for six months’
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Guards spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini said that Iran is capable enough to continue this “intense war” for six months, the Guardian reported.
“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are capable of continuing at least a 6-month intense war at the current pace of operations.”
In Kuwait, the army said it intercepted a number of ballistic missiles on Sunday. Officials also reported a “wave of hostile drones” targeting fuel storage facilities at Kuwait International Airport. The Public Institution for Social Security headquarters also sustained “material damage,” CNN reported.
Saudi Arabia also reported of missile attacks on its territory, saying it intercepted 21 ballistic missiles in the early hours of Sunday. Meanwhile, in Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said a fire broke out at a facility at the Mina Salman seaport. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene and are working to bring the blaze under control, the ministry added.
UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority Sunday said on X that they “were currently responding to a missile threat.”
‘Will continue to strike Iran’: Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday said that Israel will continue to strike Iran “with all our might,”CNN reported.
In a pre-recorded statement, Netanyahu claimed of achieving “almost complete control” over Iranian skies, adding that there are “many more targets as surprises prepared.”
“We will destabilise the regime and enable change,” he said.
Is Iran poised to be a democratic country?
Netanyahu threatened Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, saying, “You are in the crosshairs.” He also said that this joint military action will create an opportunity for Iranian people to take control of their nation.
He also warned Lebanon to adhere to its commitment under the November 2024 ceasefire agreement and disarm Hezbollah. Hezbollah has been intensifying its attack on Israel in revenge to killing of Khamenei.
“Failure to do so will have disastrous consequences for Lebanon. It is time for you to take your fate into your own hands. We will do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens,” he said.
However, Trump on Friday said that now that Iran’s leadership has been neutered, he is looking for a new leadership that will treat the United States and Israel well, even if that is a religious leader and it is not a democratic state.
“Iran is not the same country it was a week ago. A week ago they were powerful, and now they’ve been indeed neutered,” Tump told CNN in a brief phonecall.
He added that he will be involved in picking a new leader for Iran, just as he did for Venezuela, adding that he does not mind a religious leader.
“Well I may be yeah, I mean, it depends on who the person is. I don’t mind religious leaders. I deal with a lot of religious leaders and they are fantastic.”
When asked if he insists Iran to be a democratic state, Trump said, “No, I’m saying there has to be a leader that’s going be fair and just. Do a great job. Treat the United States and Israel well, and treat the other countries in the Middle East — they’re all our partners.”
