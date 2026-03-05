US expects total control of Iranian skies in coming hours | Top 5 quotes from White House briefing

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the US firmly declared to have “complete and total dominance” over Iranian skies in the next few hours. Hours after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said American defence forces have not spared anything “no expense or capability” to protect their citizens and allies in the Middle East, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured total control over Tehran skies.

While lauding US President Donald Trump, Leavitt said unlike his predecessors the Republican leader does not bluff. The US officials have time and again slammed former US President Barack Obama for his peace negotiations with Iran.

Here are top five things Leavitt said during the press briefing:

‘Complete and total dominance over Iranian airspace’

“We expect to have complete and total dominance over Iranian airspace in the coming hours, clearing the skies for our brave warriors to continue achieving these noble and long sought after objectives,” she said. Iran has been on a string of attacks against the US allies in the Middle East especially the Gulf nations by targeting American assets and defence infrastructure.

‘Trump does not bluff’

Assuring the US of resounding success in the war, Leavitt defended Trump saying he abstained from choosing diplomacy in favour of an attack “backed up by the mightiest warriors in the world. “The terrorists bet that President Trump would be like many of his predecessors, that he would just talk and he would refuse to enforce his clear red lines, but that has proven to be a catastrophic error in judgement,” she said. “When President Trump makes a threat — and I have reiterated that threat many times from this podium to all of you over the past year — President Trump does not bluff,” she added.

‘Intends to attend dignified transfer of slain US troops’

Mentioning about the loss of six US troops in the Iranian strikes in Kuwait’s Shoaiba port, Leavitt said they are ready for a dignified transfer of the bodies. “President Trump intends to attend the dignified transfer of these American heroes to stand in grief alongside their families,” Leavitt said. Further, she said the Pentagon was still working to schedule the dignified transfer, which is the official movement of fallen US troops’ remains back to the United States at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

‘Iran refused to say yes to peace’

Further, defending Trump, who is on the biggest diplomacy gamble, Leavitt slammed Iran for its need to “nuclear weapon”. Iran “refused to say yes to peace, and their refusal made clear that their number one priority was building a nuclear weapon with which to threaten the United States of America,” she said. Iran rejected the path of peace because the terrorists in charge of this regime wanted to build nuclear weapons to use against Americans and our allies,” Leavitt added. It should be noted that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israel attack had denied Tehran was building a bomb and reiterated that weapons of mass destruction are forbidden under Islam.