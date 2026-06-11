US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwait closes airspace, diverts flights after Iran launches fresh attacks

US Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit load onto a UH-1Y Venom aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) to conduct aerial sniper and close air support training while transiting regional waters (Photo/X@CENTCOM)

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Kuwait has temporarily closed its airspace and redirected flights to alternative airports after Iran launches fresh attacks targeting US bases. “The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in the State of Kuwait announces the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace starting at 4:50 a.m. today, Thursday, and the diversion of flights to alternative airports in accordance with approved agreements and procedures, as a precautionary measure aimed at preserving the safety and security of air navigation and passengers,” Kuwait DGCA said in a post on X.

Iran said that it hit US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest attacks by Washington. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that they struck 18 crucial US military targets during two waves of operations, in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force. The Guards further said that they also “hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases”. “During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit),” IRGC said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA.

Story continues below this ad US says strikes hit Iranian air defences, surveillance and communication sites: US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement saying that the American forces conducted “self-defence” precision strikes targeting Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems and air defence sites. CENTCOM said that the Iranian targets posed a “threat to US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.” “The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” CENTCOM said. US leads group of 22 countries warning Iran to stop attacks ‘on our soil’: Twenty-two countries, including the United States and European nations, jointly issued a warning to Iran to stop attacks “on our soil”. “Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately,” they said in a joint statement. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.