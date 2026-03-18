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US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran FM Araghchi warns Middle East war will have ‘global repercussions’, warns impact ‘will hit all’

US Israel Iran War Today News Live Updates: An Iranian missile hit near Australia’s military headquarters for the Middle East in the UAE, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Smoke rises from a building following an Israeli strike in central Beirut, Lebanon (Photo/AP)US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Smoke rises from a building following an Israeli strike in central Beirut, Lebanon (Photo/AP)

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the repercussions of the war in the Middle East have only begun and will hit everyone regardless of their “wealth, faith or race”. “Wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all — regardless of wealth, faith, or race,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

Iran has acknowledged firing cluster missiles at Israel early on Wednesday (Mar 18), in its most recent use of a weapon meant to spread wider damage and slip past Israel’s air defences. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement saying that the force fired Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles, targeting an area in Tel Aviv, according to Iranian state TV. The IRGC described the attack as revenge for the killing of Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani.

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Iranian army’s Commander-in-Chief, Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami said that his country’s response to Larijani’s death will be “decisive and regrettable”, adding that “the blood of this exalted martyr and other esteemed martyrs will be avenged”, according to Tasnim news agency.

Trump ‘must wait for surprises’, says Iran’s top commander: Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned US President Donald Trump of a “more devastating” response, stating that POTUS “must wait for our surprises” and that the armed forces’ response will be “more devastating than the actions and imagination of the enemy, and this path will continue until his surrender”, reported Tasnim.

US military drops 5,000-pound bomb on underground Iranian missile sites: The United States dropped GPS-guided munitions on Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz late on Tuesday, US Central Command announced on X. “Hours ago, US forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said. “The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.”

What is happening now: Iran has launched ballistic missiles targeting parts of Israel. According to The Times Of Israel, two people were killed in a missile attack in central Israel, whereas two were injured by the shrapnel from Iran missile targeting the Tel Aviv area.

Latest developments:

Renewed attacks on US Embassy in Baghdad: Rocket and drone attacks by Iran resumed on Wednesday morning, in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Baghdad, according to CNN.
Iranian missile hit close to Australia’s military headquarters in UAE: An Iranian missile hit near Australia’s military headquarters for the Middle East in the UAE, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Israeli strikes on central Beirut kill at least 6 people: Israeli strikes on residential buildings in central Beirut’s Basta and Zokak Al-Blat neighbourhoods killed at least six people and injured 24 others.
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys missile: Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry, early Wednesday, said it shot down a ballistic missile targeting the area around Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts American forces and aircraft.

The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation.

Live Updates
Mar 18, 2026 09:53 AM IST
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Loud explosions heard in Doha, Qatar announced missile interceptions

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Qatar announced that its defense ministry intercepted missile attacks.

“Armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

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Mar 18, 2026 09:32 AM IST
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: 'Wave of global repercussions has only begun,' warns Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the repercussions of the war in the Middle East have only begun and will hit everyone regardless of their "wealth, faith or race".

“Wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all — regardless of wealth, faith, or race,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

“A rising number of voices — (including) European and US officials — exclaim that the war on Iran is unjust. More members of the international community should follow suit,” he added.

Mar 18, 2026 09:09 AM IST
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Iran launches multiple-warhead missiles at Israel to avenge Larijani’s killing

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Iran acknowledged launching multiple-warhead missiles at Israel early Wednesday, with the Revolutionary Guard describing the attack as revenge for Israel killing top security official Ali Larijani.

Mar 18, 2026 09:08 AM IST
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Renewed attacks on US Embassy in Baghdad

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Rocket and drone attacks by Iran resumed on Wednesday morning, in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Baghdad, according to CNN.

Mar 18, 2026 09:06 AM IST
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Iranian missile hit near Australia’s military headquarters in UAE

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: An Iranian missile struck near Australia’s military headquarters for the Middle East in the UAE, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“At 9:15 this morning at the Al Minhad base that Australia has in the United Arab Emirates, there was an Iranian projectile hit near that base,” Albanese told reporters.

“I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured, and everyone is absolutely safe,” he added.

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