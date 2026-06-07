US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: US downs Iranian drones near Hormuz, says forces ‘ready to defend’ amid rising regional tensions

People walk under a banner showing portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes. (Photo: AP)

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US forces shot down two Iranian drones targeting international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated following missile exchanges, economic threats, and stalled diplomatic efforts across the region.

Iran had earlier launched ballistic missiles and drones towards Bahrain and Kuwait in response to recent US strikes on its surveillance infrastructure. While Gulf and US officials said the projectiles were intercepted, Tehran claimed it had targeted American military assets, accusing Washington of violating a ceasefire understanding.

Story continues below this ad Alongside the military escalation, the US is weighing tougher economic measures, including the possible use of frozen Iranian assets to fund reconstruction in affected Gulf states. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels remain active, with Pakistan stepping in to mediate and regional flashpoints—from Lebanon to global shipping routes—adding to concerns of a wider conflict. What CENTCOM said: US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the latest interception, underscoring heightened military readiness in the region. “Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said in a statement. It added, “American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression.” Latest developments: US forces intercepted and destroyed two Iranian drones targeting shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran launched missiles and drones at Bahrain and Kuwait; officials say the attacks were successfully intercepted.

Washington is exploring using billions in frozen Iranian assets for reconstruction in Gulf states affected by attacks.

Pakistan has renewed mediation efforts, sending Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran with a message from Army Chief Asim Munir.

Regional tensions remain high, with Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensifying and global concern growing over shipping and energy security. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.