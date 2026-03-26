US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran allows passage to India, China via Strait of Hormuz, says FM Araghchi

A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran (AP Photo)

US Israel Iran War Live: Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi said that “friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan” have been allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing regional tensions.

Iran fired 100 Missiles, all intercepted, says Trump: US President Donald Trump said that American defence systems successfully intercepted 100 missiles launched by Iran. “We had an attack. 100 missiles were shot by Iran at a very important thing that we had… 100 missiles going 2,000 miles an hour were coming at this element of tremendous power and importance. Of the 100 missiles coming at us, 100 missiles were immediately shot down, shot out of the air, and fell into the sea,” he said.

Story continues below this ad Trump-Xi Meeting rescheduled for May 14-15 in Beijing: POTUS said that his meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping meeting has been rescheduled for May 14-15 in Beijing after being postponed due to Iran-related military operations, with both sides preparing for reciprocal visits. “My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th. First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date this year. Our Representatives are finalising preparations for these Historic Visits. I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he said in a post on Truth Social. Iran wants to make a deal “so badly” but is “afraid to say it”: Trump, on Wednesday, said that Iran wanted to make a deal “so badly” but was “afraid to say it”. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like we’re doing in the Middle East with Iran, and they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people. They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us,” he said at a fundraising dinner for the House GOP campaign arm in Washington. Also Read: Iranian Leaders Killed: The Complete List

What is Operation Epic Fury? Full Explainer

Israel-Iran War: Full Timeline The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates Mar 26, 2026 09:14 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: UN chief Guterres urges end to war, warns on strait of Hormuz Crisis US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said, “The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas & fertiliser at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region & beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm & living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war – immediately.” The shock waves of the conflict in the Middle East are falling hardest on those who bear no responsibility: the poorest & the most vulnerable.



War is not the answer. We need a way out of this disaster.



Diplomacy, full respect of international law & peace are the way out. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 26, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 26, 2026 08:57 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran fired 100 Missiles, all Intercepted, says Trump US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: On the ongoing West Asia conflict, US President Donald Trump said, “… We had an attack. 100 missiles were shot by Iran at a very important thing that we had… 100 missiles going 2,000 miles an hour were coming at this element of tremendous power and importance. Of the 100 missiles coming at us, 100 missiles were immediately shot down, shot out of the air, and fell into the sea…” #watch | On the ongoing West Asia conflict, US President Donald Trump says, "... We had an attack. 100 missiles were shot by Iran at a very important thing that we had... 100 missiles going 2,000 miles an hour were coming at this element of tremendous power and importance. Of the… pic.twitter.com/kbrLlLDW3H — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026 Mar 26, 2026 08:56 AM IST US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran allows passage to India, China via Strait of Hormuz, says FM Araghchi US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi said that “friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan” have been allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing regional tensions. #iran FM Abbas #araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of #hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/RvLtiwYB4v — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 25, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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