US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran renews threats to target energy, desalination infrastructure after Trump’s Hormuz warning

Israeli security forces and rescue teams work at the site struck by an Iranian missile in Arad, southern Israel (AP Photo)

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iranian army threatened to step up strikes against the region’s infrastructure after US President Donald Trump vowed to “obliterate” power plants in the Islamic Republic if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t reopened. “Following previous warnings, if Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted,” the Iranian military’s operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement, according to Fars news agency.

Trump gives Iran a 48-hour deadline: POTUS gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum, stating that the US would hit Iran’s power plants, starting with the biggest one, if the strait isn’t fully opened without threats. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

Story continues below this ad Israel launches wave of strikes in Tehran: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Air Force is conducting a wave of strikes in the Iranian capital, Tehran, targeting the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic’s regime. Key developments Qatar helicopter crashes: Qatar’s Defense Ministry said that a Qatari helicopter crashed in its regional waters during “routine duty” after it suffered a technical malfunction.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said that a Qatari helicopter crashed in its regional waters during “routine duty” after it suffered a technical malfunction. Projectile causes explosion near bulk carrier off UAE’s coast: An unknown projectile caused an explosion “in close proximity” to a bulk carrier off the central northern coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) early on Sunday. “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 15NM(nautical miles) north of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates,” said the body. “All crew are reported safe,” it added.

An unknown projectile caused an explosion “in close proximity” to a bulk carrier off the central northern coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) early on Sunday. “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 15NM(nautical miles) north of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates,” said the body. “All crew are reported safe,” it added. Three ballistic missiles target Riyadh area: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said that three ballistic missiles were detected around Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said that three ballistic missiles were detected around Riyadh. Iranian missile strike on Arad injures 84: Magen David Adom stated that 84 people were injured in the Iranian missile strike in Arad, The Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew media. Also Read: Iranian Leaders Killed: The Complete List

What is Operation Epic Fury? Full Explainer

Israel-Iran War: Full Timeline The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates Mar 22, 2026 08:59 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Qatar helicopter crashes US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Qatar’s Defense Ministry said that a Qatari helicopter crashed in its regional waters during “routine duty” after it suffered a technical malfunction. تعلن وزارة الدفاع القطرية عن تعرض طائرة مروحية قطرية إلى عطل فني أثناء تأدية واجب روتيني، مما أدى إلى سقوطها في المياه الإقليمية للدولة، وجاري البحث عن طاقمها والركاب.



The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that a Qatari helicopter had technical malfunction during a… pic.twitter.com/5yaYHa6KoW — وزارة الدفاع - دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) March 22, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 22, 2026 08:49 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Israel launches wave of strikes in Tehran US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Air Force is conducting a wave of strikes in the Iranian capital, Tehran, targeting infrastructure of the Islamic Republic’s regime. Mar 22, 2026 08:48 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: 'Determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts,' says Israeli PM Netanyahu US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a post on X, said “This is a very difficult evening in the battle for our future. A short time ago, I spoke with the mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, our prayers for the peace of the wounded. I instructed the Director General of my ministry to provide all necessary assistance, along with all government ministries. I am strengthening the emergency and rescue forces currently operating in the field and I call on everyone to obey the Home Front Command’s instructions. We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts.” זהו ערב קשה מאוד במערכה על עתידנו. לפני זמן קצר שוחחתי עם ראש עיריית ערד, יאיר מעיין, וביקשתי למסור בשם כל אזרחי ישראל את תפילותינו לשלום הפצועים.



הנחתי את מנכ"לית משרדי להגיש את מלוא הסיוע הנדרש יחד עם כל משרדי הממשלה.



אני מחזק את כוחות החירום וההצלה שפועלים כעת בשטח ואני קורא… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 21, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 22, 2026 08:46 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Trump vows to 'obliterate' power plants in Iran US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump vowed to “obliterate” power plants in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. POTUS gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum, stating that the US would hit Iran's power plants, starting with the biggest one, if the strait isn't fully opened without threats. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account. Mar 22, 2026 08:44 AM IST US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: Projectile causes explosion near bulk carrier off UAE's coast US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: An unknown projectile caused an explosion “in close proximity” to a bulk carrier off the central northern coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) early on Sunday. “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 15NM(nautical miles) north of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates,” said the body. “All crew are reported safe,” it added.

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