US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran renews threats to target energy, desalination infrastructure after Trump’s Hormuz warning

Israeli security forces and rescue teams work at the site struck by an Iranian missile in Arad, southern Israel (AP Photo)
US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iranian army threatened to step up strikes against the region’s infrastructure after US President Donald Trump vowed to “obliterate” power plants in the Islamic Republic if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t reopened. “Following previous warnings, if Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted,” the Iranian military’s operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement, according to Fars news agency.
Trump gives Iran a 48-hour deadline: POTUS gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum, stating that the US would hit Iran’s power plants, starting with the biggest one, if the strait isn’t fully opened without threats. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.
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Israel launches wave of strikes in Tehran: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Air Force is conducting a wave of strikes in the Iranian capital, Tehran, targeting the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic’s regime.
Key developments
- Qatar helicopter crashes: Qatar’s Defense Ministry said that a Qatari helicopter crashed in its regional waters during “routine duty” after it suffered a technical malfunction.
- Projectile causes explosion near bulk carrier off UAE’s coast: An unknown projectile caused an explosion “in close proximity” to a bulk carrier off the central northern coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) early on Sunday. “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 15NM(nautical miles) north of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates,” said the body. “All crew are reported safe,” it added.
- Three ballistic missiles target Riyadh area: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said that three ballistic missiles were detected around Riyadh.
- Iranian missile strike on Arad injures 84: Magen David Adom stated that 84 people were injured in the Iranian missile strike in Arad, The Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew media.
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