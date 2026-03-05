US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran launches fresh strikes on Israel after Iranian warship attacked in Indian Ocean

A Qadr H long-range ballistic surface-to-surface missile is fired by Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard during a maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran. (AP Photo)
US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: As US-Israel strikes continued to pound Iran and the Middle East on the sixth day of the war, Iran launched missiles at Israel, IDF said, following which sirens were activated in communities in central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank. More than 1,000 people have been killed in Iran since the war started, CNN reported quoting US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.
At least 87 people were killed after a torpedo fired by a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka. As many as 32 people were rescued and were admitted to a hospital in Galle, a town on Sri Lanka’s southern coast, AP reported. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed the attack saying that the submarine “died a quiet death”.
In fresh attacks, a tanker at anchor off Kuwait reported seeing a large explosion on its port side and was taking on water, Reuters reported quoting the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The master (captain) of the vessel observed a small craft leaving the area following the explosion, which occurred 30 nautical miles (56 km) southeast of Kuwait’s Mubarak Al Kabeer port in the Gulf.
What’s happening? 5 current developments
- The last rites of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the first phase of US-Israeli airstrikes, has been postponed.
- The US Senate has voted down a resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump’s war powers to continue waging a war on Iran without congressional authorisation, voting 53 to 47 against it, the New York Times reported.
- Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued fresh advisory — urging citizens to strictly follow the safety guidance issued by the competent Qatari authorities.
- The UK Ministry of Defence Thursday said that the “Shahed-type drone” that targeted a British base in Cyprus was not launched from Iran, reported Iranian state media.
- The last two names of the six US soldiers killed in a Kuwait attack have been released by the Pentagon. Four soldiers were previously identified by the Pentagon on Tuesday. They died on Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, just a day after the US and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran.
In this rapidly evolving kinetic environment, The Indian Express Global Desk prioritises official military briefings from IDF and CENTCOM, corroborated by satellite intelligence. All casualty figures are attributed to specific reporting agencies. Given the fluid situation in Tehran and the Gulf, we advise readers to follow official government travel advisories.
