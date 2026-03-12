Iran vs US-Israel War Live Updates: Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates Across Region

Smoke and flames rise from buildings following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

The Middle East is on fire – and the world is watching. What began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, has exploded into a full-scale regional war with no end in sight. Twelve days in, the conflict has reshaped the geopolitical map, sent energy markets into freefall, and put civilian lives on the line across multiple countries.

Where things stand now:

US President Donald Trump has claimed victory in the war against Iran, saying: “We won in the first hour”. Iran says US and Israeli forces have bombed nearly 10,000 civilian sites, killing more than 1,300 civilians since the war began.