US Israel Iran War News Live Updates: Trump says pilots are fine after US helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz

Farmers spray water in a burned agricultural field next to a projectile near the town of Najha, Syria. (Photo" AP)

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel is still holding, but tensions across the Middle East remain high. Iran has warned that it could launch new attacks if Israel continues to target Iranian interests or carries out more strikes in Lebanon. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid any actions that could threaten the ceasefire, as Washington works to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

Trump-Netanyahu Exchange : According to reports, Trump delivered a blunt message to Netanyahu amid concerns that Israeli military actions could undermine the US-brokered ceasefire with Iran. The warning came as Israel carried out strikes in Lebanon and maintained pressure on Iranian-linked targets, prompting fears of renewed hostilities. The exchange reflects increasing US concern that any escalation could derail diplomatic efforts and further destabilize the region.

Story continues below this ad Latest Developments Iran warned that it will restart military operations if Israel continues what it describes as acts of aggression in Iran or Lebanon.

Trump reportedly cautioned Netanyahu against escalating military actions that could threaten the ceasefire arrangement.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Israel of repeated violations and questioned the credibility of the truce.

accused Israel of repeated violations and questioned the credibility of the truce. The US military’s United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it disabled another tanker bound for an Iranian port, bringing the total number of vessels targeted under the blockade to seven.

(CENTCOM) said it disabled another tanker bound for an Iranian port, bringing the total number of vessels targeted under the blockade to seven. Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed at least 12 people, including a woman and a child, while several paramedics were injured. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.