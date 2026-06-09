Live now

US Israel Iran War News Live Updates: Trump says pilots are fine after US helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Israel have halted their mutual attacks, but Tehran has warned that strikes will resume if Israel continues its “aggression”, including in Lebanon.

By: Express Global Desk
June 9, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Make us preferred source on Google
US Israel Iran War News Today Live Updates, Iran war updates, Israel-lebanon missile strikesFarmers spray water in a burned agricultural field next to a projectile near the town of Najha, Syria. (Photo" AP)

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel is still holding, but tensions across the Middle East remain high. Iran has warned that it could launch new attacks if Israel continues to target Iranian interests or carries out more strikes in Lebanon. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid any actions that could threaten the ceasefire, as Washington works to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

Trump-Netanyahu Exchange : According to reports, Trump delivered a blunt message to Netanyahu amid concerns that Israeli military actions could undermine the US-brokered ceasefire with Iran. The warning came as Israel carried out strikes in Lebanon and maintained pressure on Iranian-linked targets, prompting fears of renewed hostilities. The exchange reflects increasing US concern that any escalation could derail diplomatic efforts and further destabilize the region.

Story continues below this ad

Latest Developments

  • Iran warned that it will restart military operations if Israel continues what it describes as acts of aggression in Iran or Lebanon.
  • Trump reportedly cautioned Netanyahu against escalating military actions that could threaten the ceasefire arrangement.
  • Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Israel of repeated violations and questioned the credibility of the truce.
  • The US military’s United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it disabled another tanker bound for an Iranian port, bringing the total number of vessels targeted under the blockade to seven.
  • Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed at least 12 people, including a woman and a child, while several paramedics were injured.

Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.

Live Blog
11:29 (IST)09 Jun 2026

US Israel Iran War News Live Updates: Trump says pilots are fine after US helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz

A US Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, with President Donald Trump saying the two crew members abroad were “fine” after the incident involving the strategic waterway, which remains under a chokehold by Iran.

What caused the crash remained unclear Tuesday morning in the Middle East, which was still reeling after Iran and Israel exchanged fire the previous day in the biggest blow yet to the straining ceasefire in the Iran war.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments