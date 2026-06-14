US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump says deal to be signed today; Tehran disputes timing

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a deal to end the Iran war could be signed as early as Sunday, and that the Strait of Hormuz would “open to all” shipping once it takes effect. Iran’s foreign ministry rejected that timeline but said a signing could still happen “in the coming days”. The diplomatic push continued even as Israeli forces carried out fresh strikes in southern Lebanon, with Iran insisting any ceasefire must extend to that front and as Iranian state media announced that funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, killed in a US-Israeli strike in February, will finally begin in Tehran on July 4.
What both sides are saying: Trump has framed the prospective deal in sweeping terms, saying Hormuz, a corridor facilitating transit of a large share of the world’s oil and gas, would open to all traffic as soon as it is signed, and predicting the US would eventually obtain Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. Iran’s position, conveyed through its foreign ministry, is narrower: officials have not disputed that an agreement is close, but have pushed back specifically on Trump’s insistence on a Sunday date, instead stating that signing could come within days. Tehran has also tied any wider truce to a halt in Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a condition Israel has not accepted.
Latest developments
- Trump says a deal to end the war could be signed as early as Sunday, and that the Strait of Hormuz will “open to all” shipping once it is signed.
- Trump claims the US will eventually obtain Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium as part of the agreement.
- Iran’s foreign ministry has rejected the Sunday signing timeline, saying a deal could come “in the coming days” instead.
- Israeli forces carried out fresh strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, even as Iran insists any ceasefire must extend to the Lebanon front.
- Iranian state media announced that funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader killed in a US-Israeli strike on February 28, will begin in Tehran on July 4, with burial in Mashhad on July 9; his son Mojtaba Khamenei has led Iran since March.
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What exactly signing would trigger
If the memorandum of understanding is signed, it would start a new 60-day round of talks on how to carry out the agreement, a US official told CNN on Friday.
Washington and Tehran have given somewhat different descriptions of what is in the deal, including disagreements over the financial relief Iran would receive. It remains unclear whether this is simply a difference in how each side is presenting the deal in public, or a deeper disagreement that could cause it to fall apart.
Read the full story here.
US-Iran deal: In-person signing scrapped, Tehran denies Sunday plan
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the agreement with Iran is set to be signed Sunday, and that signing it would lead to the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Trump said the deal “is scheduled to get signed tomorrow,” according to CNN.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied that any signing was planned for Sunday and criticised Trump for focusing on that date. This is the latest case of the US and Iran giving different versions of events during days of fast-moving talks. Read more
Iran Live News: Trump says Iran peace deal could be signed by Sunday, with strait of Hormuz to open shortly after
Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US is set to sign a new agreement with Iran the following day, claiming that the deal would prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, as well as reopen the strait of Hormuz to international shipping.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said that Iran “no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement”.
Iran may be using MoU to reduce US leverage in future nuclear talks
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Saturday Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s account of a proposed memorandum of understanding largely matches reporting by IRGC-affiliated media, indicating growing consensus among Iranian leaders on negotiating red lines.
The think tank added that Tehran appears to be structuring the MoU as a way to reduce US leverage in later nuclear talks, while portraying the agreement domestically as a tactical pause in the war rather than a final settlement.
Iran US Live Updates: What has happened so far?
Trump claims deal timeline: US President Donald Trump says a deal to stop the war with Iran could be signed as early as Sunday. Tehran rejects the Sunday deadline but says signing may happen in the “coming days.”
Strait of Hormuz + nuclear material: Trump says the Strait of Hormuz will “open to all” once a deal is signed, and claims the US will eventually secure Iran’s nuclear material.
Lebanon violence continues: Explosions hit southern Lebanon as Israeli forces carry out deadly attacks, despite Iran insisting any truce must also cover Lebanon.
Khamenei funeral plans: Funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will begin July 4 in Tehran, with burial scheduled for July 9 in Mashhad, Iranian media report.