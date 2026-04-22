Not just fuel, making soft toys and crayons also costlier due to Iran war

Venegas, a 30-year toy industry veteran, said he would absorb higher material costs for now but expects to increase prices for customers by early 2027. (Representational image/File)

The US-Israel Iran war has not only led to fuel price hike, but has also hit commodities like stuffed toys with companies such as Snuggle Glove, Bizzikins and Wobblies facing the brunt. These soft toys, developed by a manufacturer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are made with polyester and acrylic, synthetic fibers derived from petroleum.

As several people across the globe grapple over the spike in airfare charges, there is less focus on how the war has impacted the production of even soft toys and crayons. Three weeks after the US-Israel-Iran war, suppliers in China had notified Aleni Brands that getting the materials already was costing them 10% to 15% more, CEO Ricardo Venegas told Associated Press.