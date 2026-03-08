Middle East war: Air India, Air India Express continue ops, announce additional flights for Indian nationals stranded in UAE

Hundreds of passengers remain stranded across the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted travel across parts of the Gulf region. Authorities and airlines are now making efforts to bring affected nationals back home.

With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express said on March 8 that they will continue operating flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat, which have been assessed as safe for operations.

“Air India is maintaining scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah and back. Air India Express continues scheduled operations connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, as well as services between Jeddah and Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru,” the airlines said.

The carriers also announced that additional non-scheduled flights will operate on March 8 to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah to bring stranded passengers back to India. Since these flights are intended primarily for stranded travellers, priority will be given to passengers holding existing bookings with either airline.

Air India’s additional flights will operate from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai and back, while Air India Express will run 30 extra flights between India and UAE cities including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

In a post on X, the airlines said that flight timings and schedules may change due to the evolving conflict situation in West Asia. Passengers have been advised to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

Air India also said that its flights to Europe and North America are operating normally through safe alternative routings.

The following scheduled flights are planned to operate on 8th March 2026:

The airlines further advised passengers requiring rebooking or cancellation to submit requests through the Air India website. For assistance, travellers can contact the airline’s 24×7 customer support at +91-11-69329333 or +91-11-69329999.

Air India Express passengers departing from any station in the UAE can also rebook their flights without additional charges on the airline’s extra commercial services operating from UAE cities to destinations across India.

Etihad Airways

According to its latest advisory, Etihad Airways will continue operating a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6, 2026, with services running between Abu Dhabi and several global destinations.

The airline said priority will be given to passengers holding existing bookings and advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The following destinations are scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between March 6 and March 19:

Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington and Zurich.

“All services remain subject to operational approvals and may be adjusted depending on regional airspace conditions,” the airline said in the advisory.

Etihad also said that passengers holding tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March 21, 2026, can rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights for travel until May 15, 2026. It added that passengers on all Etihad flights until 21 March may request a refund at http://etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through their travel agent.

Emirates

Emirates on March 8 said it has resumed its operations. Here is a list of flights available from UAE to India.

IndiGo

As of March 8, Indigo in its advisory said that it will continue to operate flights to 8 destinations in the Middle East.

The airlines also added that it will restart operations to Europe. “We are pleased to restart our Europe operations, reconnecting customers with key destinations across the region.”

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways said it is only continuing limited flight operationst to Doha.

The airlines will operate the following flights to Hamad International Airport on March 8 — Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Bangkok (BKK). These flights are only for passengers whose final destination is Doha.