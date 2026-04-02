Iran war Day 34 | ‘Back to the Stone Age’: Trump sets 2-week deadline to ‘finish’ Tehran as missiles hit Israel

Iran war Day 34: In his first address to the nation since the war began on February 28, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday night local time the war is “nearing completion.” He added that the US is going to hit Iran “very hard” in the next two weeks, bringing them “back to the Stone Age where they belong.”

The situation continues to remain tense in Iran as Israel ramps up its offensive against the country. The Middle East also continues to bear the brunt of the war as Tehran is attacking US bases and companies in the region.

Trump’s first address to the nation: Trump addressed the nation on Thursday (6:30 am IST). His speech revolved around success stories of how the US has destroyed and obliterated Iran and its leadership. From killing General Qassem Soleimani in his first term to killing former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump said he has finally handled this situation, which ideally should have been done long before he arrived in office.

“The situation has been going on for 47 years and should have been handled long before I arrived in office. I did many things during my two terms in office to stop the quest for nuclear weapons by Iran first. And perhaps, most importantly, I killed General Qassem Soleimani in my first term. He was an evil genius, a brilliant person, a horrible human being; however. The father of the roadside bomb.”

Continued attacks on Iran: Trump, in his 19-minute address, said America is “nearing completion,” adding that the US will hit Iran “very hard” in the next two weeks, bringing them back to the Stone Age where they belong. Trump said the US has decimated and destroyed Iran’s navy, air force, and crippled their military.

“Tonight, I’m pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion,” Trump said in a primetime address to the nation.

“We’ve done all of it. Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their missiles are just about used up or beaten. Taken together, these actions will cripple Iran’s military, crush their ability to support terrorist proxies and deny them the ability to build a nuclear bomb,” Trump said.

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Iran’s President’s letter to Americans: Addressing Americans directly through a letter, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Iranian people harbour “no enmity” toward Americans. In his letter, he questioned whether the war actually serves American interests, urging Americans to think if continued military action is benefiting citizens or merely sustains Trump’s geopolitical ambitions.

Trump’s objective in Iran: The White House had earlier put out a press release, describing the US’s objectives for Iran, which are: to obliterate Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal and production capability, annihilate its navy, sever its support for terrorist proxies, and ensure the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism never acquires a nuclear weapon, CNN reported.

Trump remembers 13 American soldiers: The US President remembered the 13 American soldiers who died in the war. “As we celebrate this progress, we think especially of the 13 American warriors who have laid down their lives in this fight to prevent our children from ever having to face a nuclear Iran,” Trump said. “We salute them, and now we must honour them by completing the mission for which they gave their lives.”

Trump urges allies to take over Hormuz: In his address, Trump urged allies to “build up some delayed courage” and take over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump added that the US imports almost no oil from the Strait of Hormuz and will not be taking any in the future. “We don’t need it, we haven’t needed it,” he said. He added that countries that receive oil through the Strait of Hormuz “must take care of that passage.”

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He added that the Strait will just “open up naturally” when the conflict concludes. “Iran has been essentially decimated – the hard part is done, so it should be easy, and in any event, when this conflict is over, the strait will open up naturally, it will just open up naturally,” Trump said in a primetime address to the nation. “They are going to want to be able to sell oil, because that’s all they have to try and rebuild.”

Trump thanks US’s Middle East allies: In his address, Trump also thanked its allies, Israel and the Gulf nations. “I want to thank our allies in the Middle East – Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain. They’ve been great and we will not let them fail in any way shape or form.”

Trump says US didn’t need NATO: Trump on Wednesday said the US did not need help from its NATO allies, adding that he reached out only to see if they “would step in.”

“To be honest, I was really asking because I wanted to see what they’d do. We didn’t need them; we blasted the hell out of them, out of Iran, and the last thing I needed was NATO stepping in our way,” Trump said at an Easter lunch at the White House, according to video posted online by a Business Insider reporter, CNN reported.

Again calling NATO a “paper tiger,” Trump added: “We didn’t need them, but I asked anyway.”

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US embassy in Iraq issues statement: The US embassy in Iraq issued a statement saying that Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq “may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24-48 hours.”

It lists potential targets as “US citizens, businesses, universities, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, hotels, airports, and other locations perceived to be associated with the United States, as well as Iraqi institutions and civilian targets.”

Attacks on Israel continue: Iran continued its attack against Israel on Thursday, triggering air raid sirens, after Trump said it had obliterated Iran’s military. The Lebanese armed group said its fighters fired rockets at Israeli troops in the settlements of Al Malikiyah and Yeroun at 6:10 am local time.

Oil prices rise: Brent crude, which had fallen back below $100 a barrel on Wednesday, has surged as much as 5 per cent to hit $106.29, while West Texas Intermediate has jumped more than 4 per cent to as high as $104.29.

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Middle East update: The Saudi defence ministry said its air defences have intercepted and destroyed four drones. Meanwhile, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said it is working on intercepting incoming missile and drone threats.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior advised people to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place” as sirens blare warning of an incoming attack.