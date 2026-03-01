US-Israel attacks on Iran torpedo Middle East flight network, airspace ‘virtually empty’

An intensifying Middle East conflict after the US-Israel strikes on Iran have wiped air traffic from the region and put flight plans of millions into a disarray. With the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed by state media, there are no signs of a let-up in the hostilities, with Iran vowing revenge, and US President Donald Trump warning against any such action. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also warned of more attacks in the coming days. In a video post on X, he said: “Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with intensifying force, and this will only grow even stronger in the coming days.”

Much of Middle East’s airspace remained closed a day after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar remained virtually empty, accordingto Flightradar24 data. (Credit: @flightradar24/X) Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar remained virtually empty, accordingto Flightradar24 data. (Credit: @flightradar24/X)

Maps by flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed that airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar remained virtually empty. The threat of air strikes also kept major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, shut or severely restricted.

Latest flight status

Here’s the detailed flight status

AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece’s largest carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon and Erbil in Iraq until March 2.

AIR ASTANA

The group cancelled all flights to the Middle East through March 3.

AIR CANADA

The airline said it has cancelled flights from Canada to Israel until March 8 and flights to Dubai until March 3.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv ⁠on Sunday and ​Monday and is monitoring the situation to assess operations from Tuesday.

Story continues below this ad

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel and Beirut in Lebanon for Saturday.

Its Dutch arm KLM said late on Saturday that this weekend’s flights to and from Dubai, Dammam and Riyadh have been cancelled. It had already brought forward suspension of its Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service to Saturday.

Current flight status from official X accounts.@emirates – Suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 15:00 UAE time on Monday, 2 March.@qatarairways – Will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A… pic.twitter.com/mkrPIKY3C2 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 1, 2026

AIR INDIA

The carrier cancelled flights scheduled for Sunday from Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar to London, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris. It added that more flights ​to London, ​Birmingham, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen and Frankfurt had been cancelled.

AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES

The airline has suspended flights ⁠to and from Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Tel Aviv.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

IAG-owned British Airways said it has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3 and its flight to Amman on Saturday.

CATHAY PACIFIC

Hong Kong’s Cathay Group, parent of Cathay Pacific Airways, suspended operations ‌in the region, affecting passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as freighter service at Al Maktoum airport. That is Dubai’s second airport after Dubai International Airport, the primary hub that handles most passenger traffic.

Story continues below this ad

EMIRATES

Owing to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has suspended all operations to and from Dubai until 3 p.m. UAE time on March 2.

ETIHAD

The UAE’s Etihad said flights scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi were suspended until 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

FLYDUBAI

The airline said it had temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3 p.m. local time on Sunday.

IBERIA EXPRESS

The Spanish airline owned by Iberia Group cancelled a flight to Tel Aviv scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. local time.

Story continues below this ad

INDIGO

IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, said it had extended a temporary suspension of select international flights using Middle ⁠East airspace until Monday.

ITA AIRWAYS

ITA Airways suspended flights ⁠to and from Tel Aviv and said it would not use the airspace of Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Iran until March 7. Flights to and from Dubai were suspended until March 1.

JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines cancelled ⁠a flight on Saturday from Tokyo Haneda to Doha ‌as well as a return flight on March 1, Nikkei said.

LOT POLISH AIRLINES

The airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv until March ​15 and cancelled flights to Dubai and Riyadh until March 2.

Story continues below this ad

LUFTHANSA

The German airline suspended flights to and ‌from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon and Oman until March 7 and flights to and from Dubai on Saturday and Sunday.

It also said it would not fly through Israeli, Lebanese, Jordanian, Iraqi and Iranian airspace until March 7.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Nordic airline suspended all flights to ‌and from Dubai until March 4, a ​company spokesperson said. The carrier did ​not suspend flights ​to Tel Aviv in Israel or Beirut in Lebanon because these destinations are only active in summer, he added.

PEGASUS AIRLINES

The airline said that flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon were cancelled up to and including March 2.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The airline said flights ​remain temporarily suspended owing to the closure of the Qatari airspace. It will provide a further update ⁠by 9 a.m. local time on Monday.

Story continues below this ad

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES

The airline told Reuters it had suspended its flight to Tel Aviv from Copenhagen on Saturday. No decision had been made regarding flights on later dates.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The airline cancelled flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman on Saturday and flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and ‌Jordan until March 2.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Virgin ⁠Atlantic said it will temporarily avoid Iraqi airspace, resulting in some pre-planned rerouting of flights and has cancelled its VS400 service from London Heathrow to Dubai on Saturday.

WIZZ AIR

The Hungarian carrier halted flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman ​with immediate effect until March 7.

It added that operational decisions would continue to be reviewed and the flight schedule could be adjusted as the situation evolves.

With inputs from Reuters