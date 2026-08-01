US urges citizens to ‘consider leaving Middle East’ as Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard’

US President Donald Trump has threatened to intensify military action against Iran, warning that American strikes will continue until Tehran halts attacks on shipping and returns to negotiations, as Kuwait said on Saturday it intercepted and destroyed hostile drones targeting vital facilities and another commercial vessel came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalating hostilities come even as the US State Department issued a fresh security advisory urging Americans in the Middle East to consider leaving the region or be prepared to depart if the conflict worsens. The renewed tensions also spilled into Gaza and Lebanon, with Israel carrying out fresh strikes despite Hamas announcing it was prepared to disarm under a US-backed ceasefire framework.

Trump: ‘We’ll hit Iran very hard’

Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat, Trump signalled that the United States was prepared for a prolonged military campaign against Iran.

“We just want to win,” Trump said, adding that the US would hit Iran “very hard” until “they can’t take it anymore.”

Hours later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Tehran of violating last month’s memorandum of understanding that had temporarily paused hostilities.

“Iran signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States and then broke it, fired at commercial ships and killed American soldiers,” Leavitt said.

“President Trump is not going to stand by and allow this terrorist behaviour to occur.”

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She added that Iran would continue to “pay” until it returned to negotiations “in what President Trump deems a meaningful way.”

Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones

Kuwait’s armed forces said they detected and destroyed hostile drones that entered the country’s airspace from dawn, describing the incident as an Iranian attack targeting key infrastructure.

According to the military, a government facility in northern Kuwait and civilian property belonging to a company on Bubiyan Island were hit. Falling drone debris caused material damage, but no casualties were reported.

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Earlier, the Defence Ministry had said drones struck “a number of vital facilities,” including a government building in the country’s north.

The latest attack came days after Iran expanded retaliatory strikes against US allies in the Gulf following renewed American bombardment.

Tanker hit in Strait of Hormuz

Commercial shipping also remained under threat. Britain’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, damaging its engine room.

In a separate incident, another tanker reported a large splash and explosion about 21 nautical miles northwest of Khasab, Oman. No casualties were reported.

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The attacks underscore growing concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes.

US tells Americans to consider leaving the region

As the conflict intensified, the US State Department issued a fresh security advisory warning Americans that the security environment across the Middle East remained “complex” and could deteriorate further.

The advisory urged US citizens currently in the region to exercise heightened caution and prepare for flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation,” the advisory said.

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It also advised Americans outside the region to reconsider travel to or through the Middle East.

The State Department warned that Iran and groups aligned with Tehran could target US diplomatic missions, businesses and institutions worldwide, noting that the Iranian regime had recently expanded attacks to countries “not previously targeted, such as Egypt.”

Middle East: Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. Some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier… pic.twitter.com/d1ZmzRBBHN — TravelGov (@TravelGov) August 1, 2026

Americans were advised to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, monitor local media, remain alert at locations associated with the United States, keep emergency plans ready and enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai remain on ordered departure status, with non-emergency US government personnel relocated outside the UAE.

Israel steps up Gaza strikes

The renewed regional tensions came as Israel launched heavy overnight strikes across central and northern Gaza.

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According to local health authorities, at least four people were killed and dozens wounded.

The attacks came hours after Hamas announced it was prepared to disarm under a US-brokered ceasefire framework aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The proposal envisages Hamas surrendering its weapons and transferring power to an independent Palestinian administration, while Israel would withdraw its forces and an international stabilisation force would deploy.

Israel has not officially responded to Hamas’ announcement.

However, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected the proposal.

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“Israel must win,” he wrote on X, calling the agreement “unacceptable.”

An Israeli military official said the strikes targeted Hamas infrastructure following evacuation orders issued to residents.

Egypt, a key mediator alongside the US and Qatar, welcomed Hamas’ response, describing it as a “positive response” to the phased peace plan.

Tensions simmer across the region

Elsewhere, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed they had forced eight Saudi ships to reroute around Africa after announcing a blockade on Saudi shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

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In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces destroyed what they described as an underground Hezbollah command network beneath the medieval Beaufort Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the operation, saying it sent “negative messages” ahead of fresh negotiations in Rome on an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in exchange for Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said one of its officers was moderately wounded during overnight operations in southern Lebanon. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)