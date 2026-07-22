Will Trump bomb Iran’s bridges over Hormuz attack? Here’s what he said

President Donald Trump speaks at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., during the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to knock out one Iranian bridge or power plant in return for each attack on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, stating that he has “not finished” with a war that has already cost Washington over $37 billion.

“Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, reiterating his longstanding threat to attack Iranian infrastructure.

The US President has earlier threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure, including those in the capital city Tehran, which, according to a CNN report, would constitute a war crime. In an interview with Fox News last week, Trump had said the US would “knock out all (Iran’s) bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”