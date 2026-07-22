Will Trump bomb Iran’s bridges over Hormuz attack? Here’s what he said

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to knock out one Iranian bridge or power plant in return for each attack on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, stating that he has “not finished” with a war that has already cost Washington over $37 billion.
“Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, reiterating his longstanding threat to attack Iranian infrastructure.
The US President has earlier threatened to strike Iranian infrastructure, including those in the capital city Tehran, which, according to a CNN report, would constitute a war crime. In an interview with Fox News last week, Trump had said the US would “knock out all (Iran’s) bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”
Trump escalates pressure as US strikes enter 11th night
Trump’s warning comes as the US military continued its strikes on Iran for the eleventh straight night, with Tehran warning Washington against targeting its nuclear facilities.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest wave of strikes was “designed to continue degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping” in the Strait of Hormuz. The military said it targeted Iranian military operation centres, aircraft hangars, maritime capabilities, drone storage facilities and military logistics infrastructure.
The US military also accused Iran of attacking “more than 30 commercial vessels” transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
“The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation,” CENTCOM said.
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Rubio leaves diplomacy door open
In a potential opening for diplomacy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remained willing to engage with Tehran, but added that he did not believe Iran was serious about negotiations.
Trump renews Pickaxe Mountain warning
Earlier, Trump said the US military would strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”—an underground nuclear site where Tehran is suspected of building a new uranium enrichment facility.
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