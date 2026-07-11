Trump vs Supreme Leader Mojtaba: US warns it will ‘destroy all areas of Iran’; Tehran vows Khamenei revenge

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to launch devastating military strikes against Iran if Tehran attempts to assassinate him, while Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the latest escalation threatening to derail already fragile US-Iran diplomacy.

The exchange came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Oman for talks aimed at rescuing negotiations after a week of renewed hostilities over the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has also demanded that Iran publicly commit to keeping the strategic waterway open to commercial shipping and stop attacks on vessels, warning of consequences if it refuses.

Also Read | US-Iran War Live Updates

The renewed rhetoric follows days of US airstrikes on Iranian targets and Iranian retaliatory attacks on Gulf states after Tehran targeted commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting President Trump to declare the US-Iran ceasefire “over” while keeping the door open for further negotiations.

Trump: ‘1,000 missiles are locked and loaded’

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran against carrying out any assassination attempt against him.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President… pic.twitter.com/yLEOjxQSPg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 11, 2026

Trump added that the US military was prepared to launch overwhelming retaliation.

“Orders have already been given… the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able… to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran — PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

The remarks came days after US media reported that Israel had shared intelligence with Washington alleging Iran had recently discussed a possible assassination plot targeting Trump.

Story continues below this ad

During Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral earlier this week, mourners carried banners calling for the deaths of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge

Hours after Trump’s warning, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei publicly vowed to avenge the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died in US-Israeli strikes earlier this year.

Speaking in remarks broadcast by Iranian state television, Mojtaba said: “The revenge for my father’s blood is the will of our nation and must certainly be carried out.”

Our nation seeks to take revenge for the blood of Hussain (pbuh). — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) July 11, 2026

The statement marked one of his strongest public comments since succeeding his father following months of war between Iran, the United States and Israel.

. World · US-Iran · Hormuz US-Iran standoff: what each side wants With their war-ending memorandum unravelling over the Strait of Hormuz, Washington and Tehran are trading demands — and threats — as mediators scramble. . Developing · as of Saturday What each side wants How it collapsed The competing demands United States Iran Stop the attacks on ships Keep the strait under its control Open all Hormuz shipping lanes Claims sole authority over navigation Toll-free passage through Hormuz Wants to charge ships transit fees Hand over enriched uranium Refuses to give up its uranium Continue nuclear talks Wants sanctions relief Warns of military action Warns of retaliation Talks via Oman and Qatar are under way A deal — or deeper conflict — hangs in the balance. Positions as reported by AP, NPR, Al Jazeera and CNN, citing officials on both sides. Hormuz is widely treated as an international waterway; Iran's claim to control it is contested. How the ceasefire collapsed . June The US and Iran sign a memorandum of understanding to end their war. . This week Iran attacks three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. . In response The US launches two nights of retaliatory airstrikes on Iran. . Then Iran fires back at US-linked targets across the Gulf region. . Friday Trump declares the ceasefire “over,” while saying talks will continue. . Saturday Oman and Qatar mediation begins; Iran's FM travels to Muscat. . Saturday Trump warns the US could “decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” — a threat he ties to any attempt to assassinate him. . Saturday Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei — son of the slain Ali Khamenei — vows to avenge his father's killing. Quotes are as reported (Trump on Truth Social; Khamenei via Iranian state TV). Ali Khamenei was killed in the Feb 28 strikes and buried this week. A developing story. Sources: Associated Press · NPR · Al Jazeera · CNN · ABC News. Statements attributed to officials and leaders on both sides; a developing story. Express InfoGenIE .

Hormuz crisis dominates Oman talks

The latest confrontation comes as diplomatic efforts continue in Oman to prevent the collapse of negotiations.

Story continues below this ad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Muscat on Saturday for talks with Omani officials, a day after Qatari mediators met Iranian leaders in Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the central sticking point. The Trump administration has demanded that Iran publicly declare that all shipping lanes through the strait will remain open and that commercial vessels will no longer be targeted.

US officials have argued that Tehran’s attacks on merchant ships violated the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries last month and raised doubts about Iran’s willingness to implement any future nuclear agreement.

Iran, however, continues to insist that the strategic waterway should remain under its control and has argued that ships transiting the strait should pay fees to Tehran.

Story continues below this ad

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said Friday that any decision on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz “rests exclusively with Iran.”

Iran accuses US of violating interim deal

Ahead of the Oman talks, Araghchi accused Washington of breaching the interim agreement by revoking waivers that had allowed Iran to sell crude oil in US dollars. “Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance,” Araghchi wrote on X.

Washington ended the waivers following Iran’s attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed optimism that diplomacy could still succeed, saying he believed a solution could emerge from the weekend negotiations.

Story continues below this ad

US says nuclear deal hinges on uranium and Hormuz

Senior US officials said Washington would not finalise any nuclear agreement unless Iran first halted attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

They also reiterated that any future agreement would require Tehran to surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium — a longstanding US demand that Iran has repeatedly rejected.

Officials warned that if diplomacy failed, Washington retained military options to ensure Iran could not regain access to the enriched uranium believed to be stored at nuclear sites previously struck by US forces.

Fresh strikes deepen uncertainty

The diplomatic push follows one of the most dangerous weeks since the US-Iran war began.

Story continues below this ad

The latest fighting erupted after Iran targeted commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting two rounds of US strikes against Iranian military infrastructure. Iran retaliated by launching attacks against US-linked targets in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.

Iran’s Health Ministry said at least 17 people were killed and 115 wounded during the latest US strikes.

Despite the renewed violence, both Washington and Tehran have indicated they remain willing to continue negotiations, though the exchange of threats and disagreements over Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme continue to cast doubt over whether a broader agreement can still be reached.

(With inputs from agencies)