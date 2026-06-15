From February strikes to peace: Timeline of the US-Iran war

The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran is set to end with a peace agreement to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. Here are 10 key events that mark the arc of the war.
Feb 28 — War breaks out
The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several top commanders. Read more
Mar 1 — Iran retaliates
Iran responded with missile strikes that killed three people in the UAE, including an Indian national. Read more
Apr 7-8 — First ceasefire
After Trump warned that a “whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran did not agree to a deal, the two sides reached a two-week ceasefire on April 8. Read more
Apr 12 — US announces blockade on Iranian ports
Talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan failed to produce a peace deal. Trump then announced that the US Navy would begin a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports. Read more
Apr 22 — Ceasefire extended, ships seized
Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely even as Iran fired on three ships in the strait and seized two of them.
May 24 — Deal ‘largely negotiated‘
Trump said an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz had been largely worked out.
Jun 1-11 — Fighting resumes
Hostilities flared again over several days. Iran shot down a US drone and a US Army helicopter, and a US strike on a Palau-flagged tanker on June 10 killed three of the 24 Indian sailors on board.
Jun 14 — Deal announced
US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran had reached a peace deal, with both sides agreeing to end military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.
Jun 15 — Iran confirms agreement
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the deal on state television, saying the halt to operations would take effect immediately. Iran’s Mehr news agency separately reported draft terms of a 14-point memorandum, though these remain unconfirmed by either government.
Jun 19 — Signing in Switzerland
The agreement is due to be signed in Switzerland, opening a 60-day period of talks on issues including Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to AP.
(With inputs from Associated Press and Reuters)