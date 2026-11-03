US strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Trump says deal is coming together

The United States has carried out fresh strikes in Iran’s Qeshm Island, US officials told The Wall Street Journal, even as President Donald Trump said talks with Tehran are making progress. The attack is the latest in a series of limited strikes that Washington has carried out in secret in recent weeks, according to the newspaper.

Some officials said the strikes were defensive and meant to stop Iran from attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump told reporters that “we haven’t been doing any fighting for months”, the Journal says.