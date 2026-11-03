US strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Trump says deal is coming together

The US struck Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday as Trump said a deal is coming together. Iran says its plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz can start within two days.

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
1 min readNov 3, 2026 08:02 AM IST First published on: Nov 3, 2026 at 07:56 AM IST
US Iran WarTankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The United States has carried out fresh strikes in Iran’s Qeshm Island, US officials told The Wall Street Journal, even as President Donald Trump said talks with Tehran are making progress. The attack is the latest in a series of limited strikes that Washington has carried out in secret in recent weeks, according to the newspaper.

Some officials said the strikes were defensive and meant to stop Iran from attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump told reporters that “we haven’t been doing any fighting for months”, the Journal says.

The strike came as Trump said a deal is taking shape and as Iran said its plan to reopen the strait could now start within two days. No agreement has been announced, and the eight-month war is not over. Voters in the US go to the polls today in the midterm elections.

This is a developing story, and will be updated

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan
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Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively... Read More

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