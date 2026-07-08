US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran vows ‘crushing response’ as US hits 80 targets

US strikes on Iran resumed after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo/X@CENTCOM)

US-Iran War Live Updates: The US military on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday launched fresh strikes targeting Iran after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also revoked a license allowing Tehran to sell oil, escalating tensions in the region amid an already fragile ceasefire. Iran has said that it will respond in kind.

US says over 80 targets hit: The US Central Command said that it hit over 80 targets in Iran, calling the attacks an “immediate response” to the latest strikes by Tehran on commercial ships. The strikes, according to CENTCOM, targeted Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near Hormuz.

Story continues below this ad “U.S. forces struck Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait (of Hormuz) to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor,” it said in a statement. “The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation,” CENTCOM added. Iranian military command vows ‘crushing response’ to US strikes: Iran’s top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, early on Wednesday (July 8), said that the United States committed a “blatant act of aggression” by targeting parts of southern Iran, further vowing a “crushing response”. It further warned that Tehran will not tolerate US interference in managing the Hormuz. Live Updates Jul 8, 2026 09:01 AM IST Oil prices jump nearly 2 per cent after US strikes Iran Oil prices climbed nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday (Jul 8), after the United States launched airstrikes against Iran and reimposed crude sales sanctions. Brent crude futures gained $1.38, or 1.9%, to $75.54 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate ​crude climbed to $71.81 a barrel, up $1.37, or 1.9% at 0128 GMT. Jul 8, 2026 08:57 AM IST Iranian military command vows ‘crushing response’ to US strikes Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, early on Wednesday (Jul 8), said that the United States committed a "blatant act of aggression" by targeting parts of southern Iran, further vowing a "crushing response". It further warned that Tehran will not tolerate US interference in managing the Hormuz. Jul 8, 2026 08:56 AM IST US says over 80 targets hit in response to latest strikes by Tehran on commercial ships The US Central Command said that it hit over 80 targets in Iran, calling the attacks an "immediate response” to the latest strikes by Tehran on commercial ships. The strikes, according to CENTCOM, targeted Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near Hormuz. "U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait (of Hormuz) to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor," it said in a statement. "The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation," CENTCOM added. https://t.co/7YDsfu5x84 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

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