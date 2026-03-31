‘US troops are out there’: Top US general suggests Iran should consider diplomacy

US general Caine, during a press conference of Pentagon said, that another key objective of the war has been disabling Iran's industrial base, including nuclear research sites.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 31, 2026 08:17 PM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 08:08 PM IST
us general on iran warChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo)

A top US general on Tuesday urged Iran that the country should consider diplomacy as American troops are deployed in the region and said that after an increase in America’s air superiority, B-52 bombers are flying over land, opening up targeting options.

Chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said that 11,000 targets have been struck over the past 30 days in Iran and that more than 150 ships of Tehran have been successfully destroyed by US navy.

Caine, during a press conference of Pentagon along with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said, that another key objective of the war has been disabling Iran’s industrial base, including nuclear research sites.

“This includes factories, warehouses, nuclear weapons research and development labs, and the associated infrastructure required for Iran to reconstitute its combat capability,” Caine said. He added that US military’s actions in Iran remains focused on “targeting their minelaying capability, their naval assets.”

Fujairah oil storage facility, gas fields hit in gulf
Fire and a plume of smoke rise from a oil storage facility in Fujairah. (AP)

Caine told reporters that “the range of military options” which American forces can implement is “extensive,” and that adding troops to the Middle East region doesn’t necessarily just provides options for land operations.

“I wouldn’t want to take away the president’s decision space, but there are a multitude of things, not the least of which is, Iran should note, that they’re out there and that they are a pressure point, and so they should carefully consider, I think, at the diplomatic level…to consider what’s in front of them,” the US general added.

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US needs to be unpredictable: Hegseth

Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said that the US military’s goal remains “to be unpredictable” when it comes to having American boots on ground in Iran. “You can’t fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are willing to do or what you are not willing to do – to include boots on the ground,” he said.

Hegseth further added that “primary” focus of America has been to pursue a deal which will lead to end of war with Iran. “We’re working hand in hand, but the primary effort is a deal. We want that deal to be accomplished, if at all possible, if not, then we’re prepared to continue,” the defence secretary added.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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