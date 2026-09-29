US Iran War Live Updates: Trump says US officials met Iran war mediators

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US-Iran War Live News Updates: US President Donald Trump said the US will “win” its war with Iran and that it will end “one way or the other,” even as diplomacy continues through intermediaries. He confirmed that US negotiators spoke with Iranian officials through mediators, days after he rejected Tehran’s latest ceasefire proposal. Iran, for its part, says it has “no plans” to negotiate directly with Washington. Trump confirms indirect contact with Tehran while dismissing its ceasefire offer, and Iran demands US guarantees before any talks.

What Trump said: Trump was defiant, saying the US is “going to win” and predicting the conflict will move “pretty quickly.” He said US officials had met war mediators, while Iranian media reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was due to meet mediating countries’ representatives in New York. Trump also warned that Iran could use a nuclear weapon against the US if it ever got one, insisting Tehran “will never” be allowed to build a bomb. He said more military strikes before the November midterms are “possible.” Axios, citing a US official, reported that he is willing to offer sanctions relief and access to frozen funds in exchange for concrete progress on Iran’s nuclear program.

Story continues below this ad Key world updates: Khamenei’s claim: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran’s military has pushed the “enemy” out of waters off southern Iran toward the Arabian Sea and will soon drive it out of there too.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran’s military has pushed the “enemy” out of waters off southern Iran toward the Arabian Sea and will soon drive it out of there too. UK arrests: Five UK nationals were arrested near a British air base used by the US for strikes on Iran, on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences. They were released on bail a day later. Iran rejected speculation of any link.

Five UK nationals were arrested near a British air base used by the US for strikes on Iran, on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences. They were released on bail a day later. Iran rejected speculation of any link. Iran’s stance: Lawmaker Behnam Saeedi said the US must honor its past commitments before talks can happen, citing Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the Islamabad memorandum. An unnamed official denied that Tehran had shown flexibility on its nuclear position.

Lawmaker Behnam Saeedi said the US must honor its past commitments before talks can happen, citing Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the Islamabad memorandum. An unnamed official denied that Tehran had shown flexibility on its nuclear position. Diplomacy: Araghchi and Iran’s team were expected to meet Qatari mediators in New York to review the latest proposals and the state of talks with the US.

Araghchi and Iran’s team were expected to meet Qatari mediators in New York to review the latest proposals and the state of talks with the US. Economic fallout: The rial hit a record low, with the dollar above 2.45 million rials on Iran’s open market. Meanwhile, Iraq is struggling to find alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz for oil exports, since routes via Syria, Turkey or Jordan are seen as impractical for now. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 29, 2026 05:04 AM IST US considering sanctions waiver for flights between Iran and Iraq's Najaf, source says US President Donald Trump's administration is considering a limited waiver to its Iran sanctions program to allow for flights carrying Muslim religious pilgrims between Iran and Iraq, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said according to Reuters. The source, who is involved in the deliberations, said the US Treasury Department waiver would allow Iraqi Airways to fly to and from the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf for one month, with a more permanent waiver then potentially coming into place. Sep 29, 2026 05:00 AM IST UAE President receives Israel PM Netanyahu, discusses bilateral relations UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who visited the UAE yesterday, Sunday, according to WAM. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them. Sep 29, 2026 04:56 AM IST Iraq looks for Strait of Hormuz alternatives to export oil Iraqi political and security analyst Sarmad Al-Bayati told Al Jazeera that the lack of quick solutions for Iraq’s oil export conundrum is a major problem for the country. “At present, the only option is to export through the Strait of Hormuz, which depends primarily on the situation in the strait,” Al-Bayati told Al Jazeera. “Other alternatives, such as oil exporting routes through Syria or Turkiye, or even future plans to extend a pipeline through Jordan, are unrealistic and impractical at the moment, offering no real solutions to Iraq’s current crisis if the situation remains as it is in the strait.” Sep 29, 2026 04:53 AM IST Trump says US will win Iran war 'very soon' US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday told reporters the United States will win the Iran war "very soon" and that gas prices will come tumbling down. He also said that US officials spoke with Iran mediators today. Sep 29, 2026 04:52 AM IST Rubio affirms ‘strong US support’ for Lebanon in meeting with PM Salam US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has renewed Washington's firm support for Lebanon as it moves to put the Trilateral Framework into effect, calling the deal "the only path to a durable peace with Israel". In a post on X after meeting Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Rubio said the US "stands with a sovereign Lebanon, free from Hizballah and Iranian influence". As reported earlier, Salam urged full implementation of the framework agreement with Israel. He said it should lead to the restoration of Lebanon's complete sovereignty, a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, and state control over all weapons across the country. Met with Lebanese Prime Minister Salam today, reaffirming strong U.S. support as Lebanon implements the Trilateral Framework – the only path to a durable peace with Israel. The United States stands with a sovereign Lebanon, free from Hizballah and Iranian influence. pic.twitter.com/p45kH9qCVU — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 28, 2026 Sep 29, 2026 04:50 AM IST Trump says US will win war with Iran: 'It’s going to be one way or the other' Donald Trump confirmed that the US negotiating team spoke with Iranian officials through mediators today. This comes after the president rejected the latest ceasefire proposal from Tehran, and Iran said it has “no plans” to negotiate with Washington. Once again, Trump was resolute. “We’re going to win,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s going to be one way or the other. It’s going to be it’s going to go pretty quickly.” Sep 29, 2026 04:48 AM IST Welcome to our live coverage of the US-Iran war Hello and welcome to our live blog. We're tracking the latest developments as the US and Iran trade threats and signals through mediators.

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